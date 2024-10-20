Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Courier News

    Here's where Somerset County residents can vote early in person starting in October

    By Susan Loyer, MyCentralJersey.com,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13EHRk_0wEO2XG700

    Somerset County residents can vote early in person for nine days before the Nov. 5 general election at six designated voting locations.

    It’s the first presidential election in which New Jersey residents can cast an early vote after the state approved the option in 2021.

    In person voting will be conducted from Saturday, Oct. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 3 beginning at 10 a.m. each day and closing at 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 p.m. on Sundays.

    More: These Central Jersey voters will see ballot questions in November's election

    Eligible voters who have not requested a mail-in ballot may cast their vote during this period at any of the following locations:

    • Bernards Township Community Center Garage, 289 South Maple Ave.
    • Bridgewater Municipal Court, 100 Commons Way
    • Franklin Community Center, 505 DeMott Lane
    • Hillsborough Municipal Building , 379 South Branch Road
    • Montgomery Municipal Building, 100 Community Drive
    • North Plainfield Community Center, 614 Greenbrook Road

    For more information, including a list of drop box locations and polling locations, visit the Board of Elections online at bit.ly/4f5ZcDJ or bit.ly/4e0thU s .

    Email: sloyer@gannettnj.com

    Susan Loyer covers Middlesex County and more for MyCentralJersey.com. To get unlimited access to her work, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

    This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Here's where Somerset County residents can vote early in person starting in October

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 54 Months for IRS, Bank Fraud, and COVID-19 Loan Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor2 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Texas Couple Sentenced to Federal Prison for COVID-Era PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia16 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 hours ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Felony Amount of Liquid Meth Seized from Bruce Man
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Charges Against Two Officers Involved in Mario Gonzalez Death Dismissed
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post11 days ago
    North Schuylkill announces 2024 homecoming court
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy