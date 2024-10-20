Here's where Somerset County residents can vote early in person starting in October

Somerset County residents can vote early in person for nine days before the Nov. 5 general election at six designated voting locations.

It’s the first presidential election in which New Jersey residents can cast an early vote after the state approved the option in 2021.

In person voting will be conducted from Saturday, Oct. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 3 beginning at 10 a.m. each day and closing at 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Eligible voters who have not requested a mail-in ballot may cast their vote during this period at any of the following locations:

Bernards Township Community Center Garage, 289 South Maple Ave.

Bridgewater Municipal Court, 100 Commons Way

Franklin Community Center, 505 DeMott Lane

Hillsborough Municipal Building , 379 South Branch Road

Montgomery Municipal Building, 100 Community Drive

North Plainfield Community Center, 614 Greenbrook Road

For more information, including a list of drop box locations and polling locations, visit the Board of Elections online at bit.ly/4f5ZcDJ or bit.ly/4e0thU s .

