'Miscarriage of justice': Milltown wants new trial in Michelin Tire site development suit

MILLTOWN – The 20-year effort to redevelop the former Michelin Tire site on Ford Avenue may finally be nearing an end, but there is still one more legal hurdle to be cleared.

Last month, following a six-day trial in federal court, a jury ruled that the borough's Milltown Ford Avenue Redevelopment Agency must pay $25.6 million to SB Building Associates for the condemnation of the 22.4-acre property that the borough designated for redevelopment in 2002 as a 350-unit residential development, including 70 low-to-moderate income units.

The jury decided that the value of the property is $26.9 million, but the $1.25 million cost of demolition and removal of debris from the site be deducted from the amount the redevelopment agency must pay to acquire the property.

Though the agency is not challenging the jury's determination of the fair market value of the property, Dennis Drasco, the attorney representing the redevelopment agency, has asked federal court Judge Robert Kirsch for a new partial trial solely on the issue of the jury's determination of demolition costs.

In papers filed with the court, Drasco has argued that a new trial is warranted "to avoid a miscarriage of justice."

During the trial, Vajira Gunawardana, an environmental engineer, testified for the redevelopment agency that the cost of demolition and removal of debris was $6.6 million, $5 million more than the jury decided. That would bring the redevelopment's agency's cost of acquiring the property to $20.6 million.

Gunawardana testified that removing the asbestos alone would cost $2.1 million.

Robert Petillo, a demolition contractor, testified for SB Building that the cost of the project would be $753,854.

Drasco argues in a brief to the court that the jury's determination was "untethered" to the evidence presented during the trial. The attorney also calls the jury's ruling "irrational" and "not reasonably related to the evidence produced at trial."

"There is … nothing in the record that supports the jury's figure," Drasco writes in the brief.

A settlement conference among the parties is scheduled for Oct. 31 before Kirsch.

The controversy over the site, which lies along Ford Avenue and Main Street and abuts Mill Pond, dates to 2001 when the borough's Planning Board did a study of the property and determined it qualified as a redevelopment area.

The property was first developed in the mid-1800s for industrial use and until 1930, housed the Michelin Tire and Rubber Co.

In 2002 the borough adopted the Ford Avenue Redevelopment Plan which has since undergone several revisions. That plan created "overlay" zoning that permitted a mixed use of residential and commercial uses and an open space buffer along Mill Pond.

In May, the redevelopment agency signed an agreement with Boraie Development to develop the property after it would be acquired by the borough.

That prompted SB Building to file a lawsuit in Superior Court seeking to replace Boraie as redeveloper.

SB Building contended that it wanted to build housing on the site, including the affordable units, to help Milltown reach its affordable housing goal.

After five years of litigation and a trial, Superior Court Judge James Hurley ruled against SB Building, saying it had no experience in residential development but was a "speculator looking for an approved project that can be spun off to a real builder."

The judge also found that SB Building had acted in "bad faith" because it had not engaged in the redevelopment process with the borough. The judge also said that SB Building had filed the suit after being unable to reach a deal with Boraie.

More litigation followed – in all eight lawsuits were brought by SB Building – and in May 2023, Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Daniel McCloskey denied SB Building's argument that an amended redevelopment plan was "arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable" because it was inconsistent with the borough's Master Plan.

That court decision led to the condemnation proceeding.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: 'Miscarriage of justice': Milltown wants new trial in Michelin Tire site development suit