Jury in Sayreville cold case trial begins deliberations. What to know

NEW BRUNSWICK – A jury was set to begin deliberating Tuesday afternoon to determine if an Ocean County man is responsible for the 1999 murder of a 17-year-old Sayreville War Memorial High School student, whose body was found in a wooded area near where she worked just days after she went missing.

Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Joseph Paone instructed the eight women and four men serving on the jury that they will be the judges of the facts and it's their recollection that should guide them.

Bruce Cymanski, 52, of Barnegat, and formerly of South Amboy and Old Bridge, is facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, felony murder and murder of Nancy Noga, who went missing on Jan. 7, 1999 after failing to arrive home from her job at a nearby Rag Shop. Following an intense search by police, a man walking his dog found her frozen body several days later in the woods near her job.

Cymanski, who also has been charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, has pleaded not guilty to all the charges. He did not testify in his own defense during the near weeklong trial .

Noga's disappearance and death rocked the Sayreville community. The search included using police K-9s, helicopters and the news media. Her homicide is among Middlesex County's oldest unsolved cases.

In his closing statements, Cymanski's attorney Jason Seidman asked the jurors to question if they heard any evidence about a sexual assault or kidnapping. He said that while Noga didn't deserve what happened to her, there is nothing demonstrating that Cymanski killed Noga.

Seidman said the state's focus was on who deposited the DNA because the state feels the only one who could have caused Noga's death is the one who left the DNA. He said the state believes whoever had sex with Noga had to be the person who killed her and that's what the state has focused on since the beginning.

He said numerous people were not considered suspects because their DNA wasn't found on Noga.

"At the end of the day they have Bruce's DNA and nothing else. There is no evidence Bruce had anything to do with the murder of Nancy Noga," said Seidman, who reminded the jurors of the questions he brought up after the prosecution questioned witnesses, and what the jurors may have learned from those questions. "If you have a doubt, if you are not totally convinced by their evidence, you have to find Bruce not guilty."

In 2021, a DNA sample taken from Cymanski was compared to the semen found on Noga’s body and her underwear, and Cymanski was identified as the source of that semen. In 1999 Cymanski was about 26 years old, and his wife worked at the Kmart near the Rag Shop where Noga worked.

Seidman said the DNA was all that mattered to the state for 25 years.

He said there was testimony that Noga, who died because of blunt force trauma to the head, was likely hit from the front and left, possibly with just one strike and that the killer was likely left-handed.

"Bruce is right-handed," Seidman said. "There is no evidence Bruce had anything to do with the murder of Nancy Noga."

But Middlesex County Assistant Prosecutor Katie Mae Magee, the major crimes section chief, disagreed.

She said on Jan. 7, 1999, Cymanski kidnapped, raped and murdered Noga and took her "bruised, bloody and broken" body and "left it like a piece of trash in the woods behind a strip mall off Ernston Road where he left her to die."

And she remained there until her frozen body was discovered by a man walking his dog on Jan. 12, 1999, said Magee, adding she was taken to the cold, dark wooded area which was away from the route she would use to walk home from work. She said no one would choose to go into those woods unless they were running away from something.

"The source of the semen is the identity of the murderer. We know the DNA is still inside her (Noga) when she's killed. There is also semen in her underwear," Magee said, adding Noga was found on her left side with semen also on the left side of her underwear.

The semen in her underwear is the defendant's. He is the source, Magee said. And the blood on the murder weapon, a long branch, is Noga's, she said.

"The defendant is the murderer. No one else did this," Magee said. "This is a case they investigated, and they fought for her for two decades. We know Bruce had access to Nancy. Nancy had to walk home on her usual route right by the Kmart, right by where the defendant hung out, where his wife worked. She leaves work and goes right by Mr. Cymanski. It was a crime of opportunity."

"The physical evidence doesn't lie," she said to the jurors. "If you are firmly convinced the defendant is guilty of a crime charged then you must find him guilty. If you are firmly convinced the source of the semen, Bruce Cymanski, is the identity of the killer then you must find him guilty of that crime."

