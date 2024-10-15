Tabby's Place in Hunterdon just rescued 130 hoarded cats. Here's how you can help them

The first time Danielle Rice, director of operation at Tabby's Place, saw Salami, a gray-haired cat with bright yellow eyes, he looked more like a pile of ashy dust than a cat.

She wondered how the cat − who was found wedged into a six-inch crevice between a Readington home’s ceiling and kitchen cabinetry − would ever be able to find a loving family given the trauma and under-socialization from the hoarding situation he was rescued from in May.

Luckily, eight-year-old Salami's sparkling personality is now shining in his new, temporary home at Tabby’s Place, a cage-free cat sanctuary in the Ringoes section of East Amwell.

“He’s a total love bug,” said Rice. “He’s moved into our meeting room and is loving making friends with everyone during our meetings and is always rolling around on the table.”

Salami is just one of 130 cats that Tabby’s Place rescued from Kingwood and Readington homes within just weeks of one another.

Those 130 cats who found sanctuary at the refuge, known for being a haven for special-needs cats around the world that others might see as unadoptable, is more than a third of the number of cats that Tabby’s Place rescued in all of 2023. It was by far the biggest rescue in such a short timeframe that Tabby’s Place has ever undertook.

How to help

The rescue has been expensive with costs in the tens of thousands of dollars for veterinary care and staffing. Much of the other care, such as trapping the now-rescued cats, feeding them and cleaning their litter boxes, is done by 400 volunteers.

Tabby’s Place, a registered charity, is asking for donations to help support the rescued cats. Donations can be made at tabbysplace.org or by mailing checks made out to “Tabby’s Place” to 1100 US Highway 202; Ringoes, NJ 08551.

Or people can take on a “donation” themselves by adopting one of the 18 cats now available for adoption. Dozens more, like Salami, will be available for adoption once they finish medical treatment while more have already been adopted. Others who were not socialized were released after being fixed and medically treated.

In May, Tabby’s Place was alerted by a humane law enforcement officer that 20 cats were living inside a Readington home and 18 more were living outside, all unfixed with kittens arriving weekly. It turned out there were another 47 – also unfixed − hiding in the home.

Some of the cats were very sick with upper respiratory infections or were underweight, and one had complete renal failure before passing away while another, Chaz, has cancer. Salami has feline infectious peritonitis.

Around the same time, Tabby’s Place was notified that 27 fixed cats were living inside a Kingwood home owned by an elderly, recent widow, and 61 unfixed and sick cats were living outside.

'Shows you the two sides of humanity': Homeless good Samaritan saves cat tossed from car

Unlike what people might believe from shows like “Hoarders” or “Confessions: Animal Hoarding,” the Central Jersey cat owners were anything but combative or even apathetic, said Rice.

“These people got into a tight spot. They wanted what was best for the animals. They worked with us to trap the cats so we partnered with them and they were so grateful.

“I can only imagine the hurt and embarrassment they must have felt inviting complete strangers into their home but they did it anyway because they knew it needed to be done to find better outcomes for these cats,” continued Rice. “It was incredibly brave of them. We were seeing these people at the hardest moments of their lives. They were so kind, grateful and supportive of our efforts.”

Although the Kingwood woman found a new home by August, she stayed at her former Kingwood home to make sure each cat was rescued. Now, she’s living in an apartment with two cats.

Tabby’s Place partnered with Pura Vida Animal Rescue in Ringoes as well as volunteer Alex Varga to rescue, fix and adopt out some of the Kingwood cats.

Meet the cats

Fifty-eight cats remain at Tabby’s Place, being treated for medical conditions or being socialized after endless time without the touch of a human hand. To treat so many cats, several rooms – including the meeting room – have been transformed into cat hangouts, since cats don’t live in cages at Tabby’s Place.

Some of those cats, once nameless and piled atop one another in filthy environments, include Bello, an 11-year-old who is “giddy for affection" and “is sunshine on four jaunty legs,” said Angela Townsend, Tabby’s Place development director.

Bello, who has a harmless thickening in his ear that causes a perpetual head tilt, is living in the sanctuary’s lobby, where he can garner the attention he treasures by staff and volunteers. He's available for adoption.

More: Tabby's Place is adding a wing for FeLV cats, the 'last cats to have anyone to love them'

Another is Shakira, dubbed the “mother of the year.” Barely out of adolescence herself, she was rescued while heavily pregnant and then gave birth to four healthy kittens who have since been adopted. After frail orphan kitten Camila was also brought to Tabby’s Place, Shakira nurtured her new adopted daughter, too, before she was adopted. Shakira is available for adoption.

And no one can miss Cobalt and Hydrogen, who are “now inseparable,” said Townsend, and will later be available for adoption. “The cats can be found cuddled in a purring patchwork quilt, comforting each other as they learn how much they are loved.”

