Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Courier News

    Longtime Somerville restaurant may be selling its liquor license

    By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com,

    2 days ago

    SOMERVILLE − The future of one of the borough's landmark restaurants is still to be determined as a Bergen County restaurant has applied to the borough to acquire its liquor license.

    Dafina Restaurant Corp., of Norwood, is seeking approval to acquire the liquor license owned by Verdicchio Corp., the owner of Central Pizzeria and the Venetian Grille.

    A representative of Central Pizzeria had no comment on the possible sale. Representatives of Dafina Restaurant Corp. could not be reached for comment.

    Dafina also wants to expand the scope of the liquor license to include the adjacent property occupied by New Happy Feet Spa.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QLec1_0w7HWVCn00

    Stan's Chitch's Cafe: NJ pizzeria is gone, but it won't be forgotten with new street renaming

    No date has been set for the Borough Council to act on the liquor license transfer.

    Besides pizza and other Italian dishes, Central Pizzeria, owned and operated by the Verdicchio family, has a full bar with a large selection of cocktails, beer, an extensive wine selection and specialty drinks.

    Central Pizzeria has been a landmark on Main Street since it opened nearly seven decades ago in 1955 at a time when there were few pizzerias in the Somerville area. If you wanted a pizza, you went to either Chitch's Cafe in Bound Brook or DeLucia's Brick Oven Pizza in Raritan.

    'It's a dump': Landmark Somerville building may be demolished and replaced with this

    Central Pizzeria was the place to go in Somerville after a football game at Brooks Field, a first date or just to take the family when nobody wanted to cook at home.

    The Verdicchio family then opened the Venetian Grille next door, which offered a more upscale atmosphere and wider menu.

    The president of Dafina Restaurant Corp. is Sokol Gjevukaj, a Bergen County resident who also has an interest in Sear House Grill in Little Falls and Milagros Southwest in Parsippany.

    Jenna Intersimone contributed to this story.

    Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

    This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Longtime Somerville restaurant may be selling its liquor license

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Is it Illegal to Bury a Pet in Your Backyard in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania?
    94.3 The Point2 days ago
    Candles that look like KKK hoods won’t be on NJ shelves
    New Jersey 101.52 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Couple finds $100,000 in cash while magnet fishing in NYC – and the police surprisingly told them to keep it
    Upworthy5 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato22 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Massive National Retailer Announces They Are Closing Stores Next Week
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Motorist arrested after allegedly spewing ‘I’m gonna killing you f–king Jews’ at victim in Brooklyn
    New York Post2 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    'We are in deep s---': Brazen kidnapping, carjacking of couple in Lamborghini Urus tied to $230 million cryptocurrency theft involving victims' son, cops say
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    You Can Eat Unlimited Filet Mignon, Ribeye, and Lamb Chops for Just $68 at This Steakhouse Tucked Away in Queens
    theexploreist.com3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Unlicensed charter boat captain from N.J. pleads guilty in incident that killed 2
    NJ.com1 day ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    One Of New Jersey's Most Stress-Free Towns Is A Historic Suburb With Upscale Dining And Views
    islands.com1 day ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    Is Pennsylvania’s top educator in northern Schuylkill? Nominate them!
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy