Longtime Somerville restaurant may be selling its liquor license

SOMERVILLE − The future of one of the borough's landmark restaurants is still to be determined as a Bergen County restaurant has applied to the borough to acquire its liquor license.

Dafina Restaurant Corp., of Norwood, is seeking approval to acquire the liquor license owned by Verdicchio Corp., the owner of Central Pizzeria and the Venetian Grille.

A representative of Central Pizzeria had no comment on the possible sale. Representatives of Dafina Restaurant Corp. could not be reached for comment.

Dafina also wants to expand the scope of the liquor license to include the adjacent property occupied by New Happy Feet Spa.

Stan's Chitch's Cafe: NJ pizzeria is gone, but it won't be forgotten with new street renaming

No date has been set for the Borough Council to act on the liquor license transfer.

Besides pizza and other Italian dishes, Central Pizzeria, owned and operated by the Verdicchio family, has a full bar with a large selection of cocktails, beer, an extensive wine selection and specialty drinks.

Central Pizzeria has been a landmark on Main Street since it opened nearly seven decades ago in 1955 at a time when there were few pizzerias in the Somerville area. If you wanted a pizza, you went to either Chitch's Cafe in Bound Brook or DeLucia's Brick Oven Pizza in Raritan.

'It's a dump': Landmark Somerville building may be demolished and replaced with this

Central Pizzeria was the place to go in Somerville after a football game at Brooks Field, a first date or just to take the family when nobody wanted to cook at home.

The Verdicchio family then opened the Venetian Grille next door, which offered a more upscale atmosphere and wider menu.

The president of Dafina Restaurant Corp. is Sokol Gjevukaj, a Bergen County resident who also has an interest in Sear House Grill in Little Falls and Milagros Southwest in Parsippany.

Jenna Intersimone contributed to this story.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Longtime Somerville restaurant may be selling its liquor license