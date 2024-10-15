The new Stone Tavern at the former Bridgewater Houlihan's is finally opening. Here's when

You're not the only one excited about the Stone Tavern's opening at the former Houlihan’s on Route 22 in Bridgewater.

According to owner Steve Desiderio, tons of Somerset County residents have driven 40 minutes to the Stone Tavern's Phillipsburg location after hearing about the upcoming Bridgewater opening.

"They're saying, 'When are you opening? We're tired of driving all the way out here," laughed Desiderio, a Bridgewater resident himself.

They won't have to wait much longer.

Desiderio said the family-friendly restaurant with a large menu of American and Italian eats will open in about 6-8 weeks, just in time for the holidays.

The 7,000-square-foot restaurant will feature 150 seats under 14-foot ceilings surrounded by bronze walls in an industrial, modern ambiance.

"Nothing about it will remind you of Houlihan’s when you step inside," Desiderio said.

The 35-seat bar, which has been doubled from its Houlihan’s size and moved to the right of the entrance, will have 14 TVs.

“We really want this to be family-friendly and affordable, where you can feed a family for under $100 and also fit the needs of a sports bar with the NFL Sunday Ticket and baseball games,” Desiderio previously told MyCentralJersey.

Many of the partitioned walls have been removed for a more open feel, and the kitchen has been gutted then expanded. The bathrooms have also been renovated.

The restaurant at 1288 Route 22 East will offer wood-fired steaks, seafood, burgers, pizza and Italian specialties. The Phillipsburg location offers 30 beers on tap and events every night of the week, including live music, karaoke and Sunday brunch.

Popular dishes include the 24-ounce Cowboy ribeye steak; pizza topped with vodka sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms and prosciutto; gnocchi with vodka sauce and burrata; and wood-fired salmon.

It's been a long wait for Somerset County residents looking to enjoy those dishes in Bridgewater.

Houlihan's closed in September 2022, and the Stone Tavern originally planned to open in December 2023, but permit approvals among other factors caused a year of delays.

Desiderio plans to operate five Stone Tavern restaurants. An additional location in the Lehigh Valley is in the works, and he also hopes to open restaurants in the Princeton and Morris County areas.

Desiderio opened the Stone Tavern in Phillipsburg in 2022 after relocating it from Washington, also in Warren County, where it operated for nearly three years.

He has owned other restaurants over the years, including Desi’s Brick Oven Pizza in Hillsborough and Desiderio's Market & Catering in Bedminster.

The Route 22 property has been the site of landmark Central Jersey restaurants for more than a half-century, including Jack O'Connor's and the Stockholm.

Go: Opening in December, 1288 Route 22 East, Bridgewater; stonetavernnj.com .

