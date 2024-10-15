Open in App
    Cashew nut fudge, creamy layered rolls: This Middlesex County shop makes Indian sweets

    By Jenna Intersimone, MyCentralJersey.com,

    2 days ago

    Does a decadent cashew nut fudge, garnished with edible silver leaf, get your mouth watering?

    How about a creamy, milky, layered roll topped with dried cherries?

    That’s what those craving something sweet will find at Bikanervala, an Indian sweet and snack shop with locations in the Iselin section of Edison and the Kendall Park section of South Brunswick.

    Autumn eats: 5 Central Jersey restaurants to see fall leaf colors and eat good food

    Born as a family-run Indian dessert shop in Bikaner, Rajasthan – a famous foodie town in India – Bikanervala is now run by fifth-generation members of the Agarwal family and has 250 stores in nine countries.

    These days, its customer base is about 80% Indian and 20% people of other nationalities, all looking for a taste of home or a dessert outside of their usual palate.

    And yes, those wanting to try before they buy can do so, as Bikanervala offers taste tests to people trying Indian sweets for the first time, said Sunil Walia, founder of the U.S. chapter of the brand, which is headquartered in Old Bridge.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TTpVn_0w7HUf9b00

    “Many Indian people move to the States and especially Central Jersey – we even call Central Jersey our gateway,” said Walia. “I wanted Indians here to experience the same food and culture they would in India, and also show other people the beauty of Indian food.”

    The chain, which also has a location in Jersey City, offers 300 types of sweets as well as snacks and casual meals. But its desserts have the starring role at the shops with red-and-yellow facades.

    “We use sweets not only for food, but for worship,” said Walia. “Indians go to temple all the time and the ritual is that after we pray, we give sweets from the gods to everyone.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NVtLV_0w7HUf9b00

    Middlesex County things to do: AriZona iced tea launches 'Willy Wonka-esque' factory tour in Woodbridge

    Not sure what to order at Bikanervala? Ask to try rasmalai, which is the most famous Bengali dessert. The sweet balls are made of milk curdled with lemon or vinegar, sugar, nuts, saffron and cardamom, which are soaked in saffron-flavored milk syrup for a creamy, light and fragrant bite.

    For something richer, go for the kaju katli, a thin fudge made of cashew nuts garnished with edible silver leaf that melts in your mouth.

    Or try the malai roll, which is layered with thickened milk and cream before topped with dried cherries.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZPC9_0w7HUf9b00

    For a sip: From Cacklin' Jack to Cider Donut, fall flavors are now at these NJ breweries and cideries

    For a snack on the go, grab a bag of Bikanervala’s bikaneri bhujia, crunchy, spicy noodles bagged like potato chips. The flagship item is what put Bikanervala on the map more than a century ago.

    For another savory goodie, order the raj kachori, a crispy, fried ball filled with potatoes, sauces, yogurt, chutneys, and other toppings like sev and pomegranate seeds for a combination of sweet, spicy and tangy flavors.

    “If someone is snacking, that is the first product they buy,” said Walia.

    Go: 3000 Route 27, Kendall Park section of South Brunswick; 732-798-6281. 1538 Oak Tree Road, Iselin section of Edison; 848-205-2673. bikanervalausa.com .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KCYT7_0w7HUf9b00

    Contact: JIntersimone@MyCentralJersey.com

    Jenna Intersimone has been a staff member at the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey since 2014, although she's a lifetime Jersey girl who considers herself an expert in everything from the Jersey Shore to the Garden State's buzzing downtowns. To get unlimited access to her stories about food, drink and fun , please subscribe or activate your digital account today. You can also follow her on Instagram at @seejennaeat and on Twitter at @JIntersimone .

    This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Cashew nut fudge, creamy layered rolls: This Middlesex County shop makes Indian sweets

