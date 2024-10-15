Former Sayreville political boss gave orders to top cop in Club 35 probe, lawsuit alleges

SAYREVILLE - An Old Bridge woman whose husband's family owns the Club 35 strip club, the subject of an ongoing criminal case, has filed another lawsuit alleging the borough's police chief and a detective sergeant violated her civil rights when officers conducted a search of her home two years ago.

Brooke Acciardi was five months pregnant when a search warrant was executed at her home and she was restrained for hours, even while a male police officer conducted a "rough and abusive" hand search of her body, including her breasts, vagina and buttocks, the lawsuit in Middlesex County Superior Court alleges.

Although Acciardi was never arrested, she was restrained during the search with zip ties and handcuffs which were not removed until, the lawsuit alleges, Thomas Pollando, the former Sayreville Democratic Party chairman, contacted Police Chief Daniel Plumacker and told him to have the handcuffs on Acciardi removed.

Pollando, who died last year at the age of 74, was indicted in connection with the investigation into the strip club on counts of bribery, acceptance of an unlawful benefit by a public official, official misconduct, pattern of official misconduct, as well as hindering his own apprehension, theft by deception and falsifying public records.

Pollando died before the charges could be resolved.

The lawsuit alleges Pollando had advance notice of the search warrant from Sayreville Police Lt. David Sivilli, president of Sayreville PBA Local 98.

Pollando also received updates about the search throughout the day and was told Acciardi was being held in handcuffs, the lawsuit contends.

Attorney Jeffrey Bronster, who represents Acciardi and other members of her family, is looking to have this latest lawsuit, filed Oct. 11, consolidated with an earlier lawsuit Brooke Acciardi filed against the Sayreville and Old Bridge police departments alleging they violated her civil rights during the search.

Court records show a ruling is expected later this month on an order compelling a response on all outstanding discovery from the defendants in the initial lawsuit.

According to court records, attorneys for Plumacker and Sayreville Detective Sgt. Jason Mader have not yet filed a response to the latest lawsuit. Plumacker has not yet responded to an email request for comment.

There has been no update in nearly a year from the New Jersey Attorney General's Office after a state grand jury returned a 21-count indictment against four members of the Acciardi family, including Brooke's husband, in-laws and brother-in-law, three Club 35 workers, and three corporations affiliated with Club 35 following an investigation into an alleged family-operated prostitution ring at the strip club that allegedly generated millions in revenue.

In the latest lawsuit, Brooke Acciardi, who is married to Anthony Acciardi Jr., the son of Doreen and Anthony Acciardi Sr., owners of Club 35, alleges a prostitute working at Club 35 became an informant for Mader, who led the 35 Club investigation, and provided him with false information about drug activity at the strip club.

Based on that information, Mader obtained a search warrant for the club and following an extensive search of the business, no evidence of drug use or actual drugs were found, the lawsuit states.

Mader then obtained a search warrant for the homes of some of the Acciardi family members, including the home of Brooke and Anthony Acciardi Jr. which was searched around 7 a.m. June 14, 2022.

According to the lawsuit, prior to the search, Sayreville police knew Brooke lived there, that she was pregnant and had no connection to ownership, operation or control of Club 35 and had never set foot in the club. She has never been charged or indicted with any crime in connection with the operation of Club 35.

When officers entered the home they subdued her husband on the floor, where he screamed that Brook was pregnant while his wife, who was barely clothed, was pushed up against a living room wall and searched by a male police officer, with no attempt made to contact a female officer to conduct the search, the lawsuit alleges.

According to the lawsuit, after Anthony Acciardi Jr. was arrested and removed from the home, his wife remained in the home but was physically restrained, first with zip ties and then in handcuffs with her arms behind her back for hours while officers searched the home.

Anthony Acciardi Sr. had been a cooperating witness for the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and assisted in a string operation that resulted in bribery and witness tampering charges against Pollando.

One of the charges against Pollando alleged he accepted money in exchange for recommending that zoning or municipal codes not be enforced at Club 35, though he knew the club was in violation.

According to court papers, Acciardi Sr. said Pollando boasted about his control over the Sayreville Police Department and some judges.

