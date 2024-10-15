Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Courier News

    Which Halloween goodies have the scariest amounts of sugar?

    By Cheryl Makin, MyCentralJersey.com,

    2 days ago

    If you're worried about the amount of sugar in your kids' Halloween candy or the candy you sneak from them, a study found which goodies have the highest and lowest amounts of sugar.

    The study said Pixy Stix has the most sugar, while Red Vines Black Licorice has the least.

    The QR Code Generator research analyzed 100 beloved American candies. The nutritional information was culled from "fun-size," "snack size" and "mini" versions to replicate "trick-or-treat" serving sizes.

    A 'scary' amount of sugar

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RbkGz_0w7HQmTW00

    These are the top 10 candies with the highest amount of sugar:

    1. Pixy Stix

    2. Jawbreakers

    3. Runts

    4. Nerds Candy

    5. Pop Rocks

    6. SweeTarts

    7. Bottle Caps

    8. Smarties

    9. Fun Dip

    10. Gobstoppers

    Despite its relatively low-calorie content − 60 calories per portion − Pixy Stix contains 95 grams of sugar per 100 grams of product. The sweet and sour powdered candy has enjoyed popularity among consumers since its creation in 1942.

    Jawbreakers have 94 grams of sugar per 100 grams of product. Just two portions of Jawbreakers will exceed the recommended daily added sugar intake.

    Let the haunting begin: These Central Jersey towns have Halloween decorating contests

    Runts contain 93 grams of sugar per 100 grams of product. Nine million pounds of the fruit-shaped candy are produced each year at the Wonka factory in Illinois.

    Nerds Candy ranks fourth with 92 grams of sugar per 100 grams of product. With more than 135,000 pounds of Nerds produced every day, a recommended serving size is 27% of the daily recommended added sugar intake.

    Lowest amount of sugar

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zm5pd_0w7HQmTW00

    The bottom 10 with the least amount of sugar are:

    1. Red Vines Black Licorice
    2. Lindt Milk Chocolate
    3. Haribo Goldbears
    4. Original Red Vines
    5. Goldenberg's Peanut Chews
    6. Butterfinger
    7. PayDay
    8. Goobers
    9. Strawberry Twizzlers
    10. Mounds

    Red Vines Black Licorice has the lowest sugar content at just 33 grams per 100 grams of product. That is almost a third of the sugar in Pixy Stix. The black licorice also has one of the lowest calorie counts at 333 calories.

    Second is  Lindt Milk Chocolate, the first chocolate in the ranking, with 38 grams of sugar per 100 grams of product. That's only 12% of the recommended daily added sugar intake.

    Haunted houses and more: 5 haunted attractions in Central Jersey that will keep your spine tingling this Halloween

    Sold in more than 120 countries, Haribo Goldbears, known as the "gummy bear" candy, has 39 grams of sugar per 100 grams of product.

    The sugar content of other popular Halloween candies include Butterfinger at just over 42 grams of sugar; PayDay at 43 grams of sugar; and Goobers, Strawberry Twizzlers and Mounds bars at 44 grams of sugar.

    Manage the sugar intake

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3flSYw_0w7HQmTW00

    Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator PRO S.L. , said, "Amidst the Halloween fun, it's easy to overlook how much sugar children consume in just one night. The sugary treats that fill their bags can pack more than the daily recommended sugar intake in just a few bites. For parents of young kids, it's crucial to be mindful of what's actually in that candy haul.

    "This overconsumption can lead to spikes in energy, mood swings and long-term health concerns. It's important to be aware of the sugar levels and encourage moderation. Instead of cutting the fun short, we can manage it by offering alternative treats, allowing a few candies at a time, and balancing the holiday excitement with healthier choices."

    email: cmakin@gannettnj.com

    Cheryl Makin is an award-winning features and education reporter for MyCentralJersey.com , part of the USA Today Network. Contact: Cmakin@gannettnj.com or @CherylMakin . To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

    This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Which Halloween goodies have the scariest amounts of sugar?

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    It's Time for the Largest "Supermoon" of the Year: Don't Miss the Hunter's Moon!
    SunTimes ☀️ Jami Lynn2 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato22 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post14 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Is Pennsylvania’s top educator in northern Schuylkill? Nominate them!
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz14 hours ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern11 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz26 days ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post26 days ago
    A Wichita man’s tale of two family homes reveals unexpected barriers to saving older houses in 67214
    The KLC Journal21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy