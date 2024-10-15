If you're worried about the amount of sugar in your kids' Halloween candy or the candy you sneak from them, a study found which goodies have the highest and lowest amounts of sugar.

The study said Pixy Stix has the most sugar, while Red Vines Black Licorice has the least.

The QR Code Generator research analyzed 100 beloved American candies. The nutritional information was culled from "fun-size," "snack size" and "mini" versions to replicate "trick-or-treat" serving sizes.

A 'scary' amount of sugar

These are the top 10 candies with the highest amount of sugar:

1. Pixy Stix

2. Jawbreakers

3. Runts

4. Nerds Candy

5. Pop Rocks

6. SweeTarts

7. Bottle Caps

8. Smarties

9. Fun Dip

10. Gobstoppers

Despite its relatively low-calorie content − 60 calories per portion − Pixy Stix contains 95 grams of sugar per 100 grams of product. The sweet and sour powdered candy has enjoyed popularity among consumers since its creation in 1942.

Jawbreakers have 94 grams of sugar per 100 grams of product. Just two portions of Jawbreakers will exceed the recommended daily added sugar intake.

Runts contain 93 grams of sugar per 100 grams of product. Nine million pounds of the fruit-shaped candy are produced each year at the Wonka factory in Illinois.

Nerds Candy ranks fourth with 92 grams of sugar per 100 grams of product. With more than 135,000 pounds of Nerds produced every day, a recommended serving size is 27% of the daily recommended added sugar intake.

Lowest amount of sugar

The bottom 10 with the least amount of sugar are:

Red Vines Black Licorice Lindt Milk Chocolate Haribo Goldbears Original Red Vines Goldenberg's Peanut Chews Butterfinger PayDay Goobers Strawberry Twizzlers Mounds

Red Vines Black Licorice has the lowest sugar content at just 33 grams per 100 grams of product. That is almost a third of the sugar in Pixy Stix. The black licorice also has one of the lowest calorie counts at 333 calories.

Second is Lindt Milk Chocolate, the first chocolate in the ranking, with 38 grams of sugar per 100 grams of product. That's only 12% of the recommended daily added sugar intake.

Sold in more than 120 countries, Haribo Goldbears, known as the "gummy bear" candy, has 39 grams of sugar per 100 grams of product.

The sugar content of other popular Halloween candies include Butterfinger at just over 42 grams of sugar; PayDay at 43 grams of sugar; and Goobers, Strawberry Twizzlers and Mounds bars at 44 grams of sugar.

Manage the sugar intake

Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator PRO S.L. , said, "Amidst the Halloween fun, it's easy to overlook how much sugar children consume in just one night. The sugary treats that fill their bags can pack more than the daily recommended sugar intake in just a few bites. For parents of young kids, it's crucial to be mindful of what's actually in that candy haul.

"This overconsumption can lead to spikes in energy, mood swings and long-term health concerns. It's important to be aware of the sugar levels and encourage moderation. Instead of cutting the fun short, we can manage it by offering alternative treats, allowing a few candies at a time, and balancing the holiday excitement with healthier choices."

