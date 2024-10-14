Supermarket and more may be coming in South River Main Street redevelopment

SOUTH RIVER – A new supermarket is part of a redevelopment plan for the former Laffin Chevrolet site on the corner of Main and Reid streets.

Brothers Builders PJ, LLC, the designated redeveloper for the property, has applied to the Planning Board for preliminary and final major site plan approval to develop a mixed-use building at 7 and 11 Main St. (County Route 535) and 1, 3 and 7 Reid St, according to documents filed with the borough. The site is near the Main Street entrance to South River from Sayreville via the Veteran's Memorial Bridge.

Port Plaza will feature 17 apartments; an approximately 13,357-square-foot supermarket, Seabra Foods; an approximately 2,711-square-foot wine store, and an approximately 3,927-square-foot prepared foods café, with related site improvements, the documents say.

The project includes plenty of parking, a small park and a walkway up against the waterfront, said Mayor Peter Guindi.

The proposed development does not require any variance relief. The lots will be consolidated if the application is approved. The property is located in Sub-Area-150 of the Lower Main Street Redevelopment Area, where the proposed uses are permitted.

More: South River man, a disbarred NY attorney, owes $30M for immigration fraud scheme: feds

In October 2016, the Borough Council adopted the Lower Main Street Redevelopment Area Redevelopment Plan. The plan for the Laffin site was recently amended and approved by the Borough Council and will now go before the Planning Board for site plan approval, borough officials said.

The long awaited project has been about 10 years in the making, the mayor said.

"It's incredible what they're doing," Guindi said. "You're going to see a beautified beginning to Main Street. No more decaying buildings. This is the pathway to South River. This is the beginning of the redevelopment for the residents of South River."

Guindi said while running for mayor last year, he ran on the promise of redevelopment in the borough.

"We have to stop dragging our feet," he said. "We have to stop talking about excuses and start doing and that is exactly what I'm doing. I've been working with the administration to get this done. Now we're on a path to redeveloping all of Main Street, as well as Water Street and the Causeway Waterfront Zone."

The mayor said a groundbreaking for Port Plaza has already been scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 9.

A hearing on the application is scheduled for the 7 p.m. Oct. 15 Planning Board meeting.

Seabra Foods specializes in ethnic products imported from Portugal, Spain, Brazil and other South American countries, according to its website. Headquartered in Newark, the family-owned business operates supermarkets across the East Coast.

The family also owns The Armory, a restaurant in Perth Amboy, borough officials said.

Email: sloyer@gannettnj.com

Susan Loyer covers Middlesex County and more for MyCentralJersey.com. To get unlimited access to her work, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Supermarket and more may be coming in South River Main Street redevelopment