    • Courier News

    Edison council rethinks shortening public comment at meetings

    By Suzanne Russell, MyCentralJersey.com,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ybf9_0voYqYwY00

    EDISON – The Township Council will take its time considering whether to limit the time residents will have to air their opinions to elected officials .

    On Wednesday Councilman John Poyner called for a subcommittee to review an ordinance to limit each public speaker at council meetings to four minutes, while also eliminating rebuttal comments from the public. The current time limit is six minutes.

    Councilman Ajay Patil asked that council members both in favor and against the ordinance be named to the subcommittee.

    The council members unanimously agreed to table the ordinance, and then in a separate vote agreed to form a subcommittee chaired by Poyner with Council Vice President Margot Harris and Councilman Asaf Shmuel as members.

    When the ordinance was introduced earlier this month, Council President Nishith Patel said it was aimed at allowing more voices heard, not less.

    More: Longtime Edison restaurant for sale after eviction

    But the residents, who have never been reticent about speaking at Council meetings, didn't see it that way.

    At Monday's work session one resident said no one from the public had asked for shorter speaking times, while another asked if the council was afraid to give people time to speak.

    "Public comment is one of the most fundamental and meaningful aspects of our democratic process. It is not only a responsibility of the residents to participate in decisions that affect our community. Reducing the time available for public input diminishes our ability to engage thoughtfully, raise concerns and provide feedback on matters of importance to our township," resident Nick Fagan said.

    "We as residents come from different walks of life with varying schedules and obligations and this is often the only forum where we can voice our opinions directly to those who make decisions on our behalf. Restricting this opportunity even by a few minutes will send a message that council is less interested in hearing from the people it serves. I understand time management is important, but not at the expense of public engagement," Fagan said.

    At Wednesday's council meeting, environmentalist Walter Stochel said he attended first council meeting in 1986 to learn why the town was selling so much land for development. Since then, Stochel said he's seen thousands of people address the Township Council, with only a handful abusing that opportunity.

    He said efforts by politicians to limit public comment and participation has a negative effect on democracy.

    Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

    Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

    This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Edison council rethinks shortening public comment at meetings

