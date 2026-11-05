Shoppers Are Skeptical About Letting AI Do Their Spending And Saving

More shoppers are using artificial intelligence to help them search for products and find deals. But would you trust AI to use that knowledge to do all of your shopping for you – as in, finding products, discovering deals, reaching into your wallet and paying with your money, without your direct involvement?

AI shopping assistants may be popular, but even their most ardent fans seem to want to draw the line somewhere.

Two new surveys have found that shoppers are receptive, but skeptical, about accepting AI’s help when shopping. One, conducted by YouGov, found that “shoppers want AI to assist, not make decisions.”

Focusing specifically on holiday shopping, the YouGov report “The bots and the basket: AI’s role in Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026” found that a third of shoppers are likely to use AI to help find the best deals. But their comfort level drops precipitously when it comes to letting AI complete purchases for them. Just 9% of shoppers would feel comfortable letting AI add items to their online shopping basket on their behalf, 5% would let AI complete a purchase after asking for approval, and just 4% would let it make a purchase without even asking first.

The loyalty and consumer insights platform Wildfire Systems similarly identified what it’s calling “Agentic Commerce’s Wallet Problem.” The report, based on Wildfire’s latest consumer survey, finds “a widening divide between consumers’ willingness to use AI to research, compare and find products – and their willingness to let AI handle the transaction itself.”

Like YouGov, Wildfire found a growing comfort level with using AI to shop online. 71% of its survey respondents have used a chatbot, up from just 22% two years ago. More than half of current AI users said the increasing cost of living has made them more interested in using AI for deal-hunting help.

“But even as more consumers use AI to shop, they draw a line between letting AI find things and letting AI pay for things,” the report noted. Similar to the findings of the YouGov survey, Wildfire found that only 5% of shoppers would trust an AI platform to process a payment without their direct involvement.

That said, there are some purchases that consumers just might be willing to delegate to AI shoppers. Like groceries.

“For anything involving personal taste, high cost, or emotional weight,” like clothing or travel, most shoppers don’t want AI purchasing anything on their behalf. But “respondents are comfortable delegating routine, low-stakes purchases where brand preference doesn’t necessarily matter.” More than one in five were perfectly fine with the idea of AI purchasing groceries or toiletries/household items for them without asking their permission or approval.

That would make AI shopping similar to subscription programs, where you sign up to have everyday items that require regular replenishing to be purchased on a set schedule. So grocers are among the retailers that have most enthusiastically embraced AI tools recently. Albertsons was one of the first to launch an AI grocery shopping assistant that “actively completes shopping tasks for customers.” You can import a shopping list, a recipe, or simply tell it to reorder your weekly staples, and the AI assistant will handle the rest.

It won’t, however, order something it thinks you might like, or take advantage of having access to your wallet to overspend. But the more comfortable shoppers become with their AI shopping assistants, that day may be coming.

For now, shoppers are most comfortable with the idea of having AI make purchases on their behalf, if it can save them money. The top reason shoppers said they would even consider delegating shopping to an AI agent would be to “get better deals,” even more than those who said “saving time.”

“Consumers are already comfortable letting AI influence the shopping decision; they’re far less settled on who should control the payment,” Wildfire’s Chief Marketing Officer Tristan Barnum said in a statement. “That makes the trust layer – rather than product discovery – the next major question for agentic commerce.”

“Shoppers see a role for AI in sorting through offers and comparing prices, but they still want control over what they buy,” YouGov senior vice president Mark Fantino echoed. Half of the shoppers in its survey trust AI tools to help them find the best online deals. But when push comes to shove, 80% said they’d probably find the very best deals by searching retailer websites or apps themselves.

So AI tools may be getting more helpful and, eventually, more trustworthy. But for now, when it comes to seeking out deals, filling your shopping cart and finalizing your purchases, it appears the greatest rewards still come to those who do for themselves.

Image source: SumUp on Unsplash