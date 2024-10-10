Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Coupons in the News

    Lawmakers Take Aim At Companies Over Shrinkflation

    By couponsinthenews,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ak9U3_0w1ntLaA00

    Tired of paying more for less at the grocery store? A couple of U.S. lawmakers are, too – and they’re demanding answers from some of the country’s largest food manufacturers.

    Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who has already publicly called out everything from grocery industry consolidation , to price gouging , to digital price tags , is now taking aim at shrinkflation. This time, she and Democratic Representative Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania have sent letters to the CEOs of Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and General Mills, accusing them of “profiteering off consumers” by shrinking package sizes and charging the same price, and subsequently “dodging taxes on the profits they made from that price gouging.”

    “All three of these companies have shrunk the size of their packaging to squeeze profits out of their customers, and then paid a very slim federal income tax on their billions of dollars in profits,” the two lawmakers explained in announcing their effort.

    Their letters call out specific examples of shrinking package sizes, which they say amount to hidden price hikes that “gouge consumers.” Consumer advocate and Consumer World founder Edgar Dworsky closely tracks shrinkflation, and several examples that he first spotted are cited in the lawmakers’ letters. General Mills, for example, shrunk their “Family Size” cereal boxes by about an ounce a few years ago , while charging the same price. “That is a loss of one bowl of cereal in each box — the equivalent of a 27 cent price increase,” Dworsky wrote at the time. And PepsiCo shrunk its 32-ounce Gatorade bottle to 28 ounces for the same price .

    “Shrinking the size of a product in order to gouge consumers on the price per ounce is not innovation, it is exploitation,” the lawmakers’ letters read. “Unfortunately, this price gouging is a widespread problem, with corporate profits driving over half of inflation.”

    Representatives from Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and General Mills did not respond to requests for comment about the letters and the allegations. But PepsiCo, for one, may already be backing off, after one retail analyst said the company “ probably pushed it too far ” in shrinking package sizes to boost profits. On Tuesday, PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta told investors that “bonus packs” of Tostitos, Ruffles and Doritos will now contain 20% more chips for the same price, and variety packs will now contain two or three extra bags.

    That’s but a small victory, though, in a sea of shrinking package sizes. “While shrinkflation is not new,” the economic advocacy group Groundwork Collaborative wrote in a report earlier this year , “it is arguably the most deceptive pricing practice companies use and has come under renewed scrutiny as Americans face grocery prices 25% higher than prior to the pandemic.” The group said shrinkflation accounted for up to 10% of inflation in certain categories.

    A more recent report from LendingTree released just a couple of weeks ago analyzed nearly 100 grocery products and found that a third of them have shrunk. “Household paper products — toilet paper and paper towels — saw the highest rate of change via fewer sheets per roll,” the report found. An accompanying survey found that 71% of shoppers have noticed at least one incident of shrinkflation over the past year, 82% say they feel deceived by it, 66% say they’ve stopped buying certain products because of it, and when given the choice, more shoppers would prefer that companies simply raise prices rather than reduce sizes.

    “People are already frustrated that things cost more,” LendingTree chief credit analyst Matt Schulz said in a statement. “Shrinkflation just adds insult to injury. It all adds up to a lot of Americans feeling squeezed every month to afford the basic things they can’t do without.”

    As for the lawmakers’ letters, they come seven months after a group of Senators – including Sen. Warren – introduced proposed legislation called the “Shrinkflation Prevention Act of 2024.” The measure would direct the Federal Trade Commission to “establish shrinkflation as an unfair or deceptive act or practice,” allowing regulators to instigate legal action against any company engaging in the practice.

    With inflation a hot-button campaign issue, one might perceive this battle against shrinkflation as either sincere consumer advocacy, or election year politicking, depending on your point of view. Either way, these two lawmakers – along with many of Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and General Mills’ customers – await the companies’ response. And if getting 20% more chips for the same price ends up encouraging shoppers to buy more – that may be a size-change tactic that everyone can get behind.

    Image sources: Mouse Print

    +1
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Frick Frack
    2d ago
    Change the fucking SEC laws around the duty to make a profit first lady
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Government Cracks Down On Grocery Giants’ Fake Sales
    Coupons in the News19 days ago
    Shoppers Like Savings, But There’s One Thing That’s Worth Paying For
    Coupons in the News17 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile11 days ago
    New Law Will Let You Know When Your Groceries Are Actually Expired
    Coupons in the News5 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Shopmium Shuts Down – Again
    Coupons in the News10 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    No Sunday Coupons – 9/15/24
    Coupons in the News29 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Medicare Advantage Plans Increasingly Deny: You Need To Know How To Get Approvals
    Jesse Slome14 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker4 days ago
    Watch the replay: U.S. Senate race with Ruben Gallego and Kari Lake
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    After Debuting New App, Family Dollar Sues Operator Of Its Old App
    Coupons in the News16 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz3 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama24 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post10 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Store Manager Imprisoned For Funding Gambling Addiction With Coupon Fraud
    Coupons in the News18 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile11 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post17 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy