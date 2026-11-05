📅 Family Storytime at Coupeville Library on Nov 5

📅 Family Storytime at Coupeville Library

Bring your little ones to Family Storytime for an hour of fun and early learning.

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 9:30–10:30 am, families can enjoy stories, songs, rhymes, and creative activities together at the Coupeville Library, 788 NW Alexander Street, Coupeville, WA 98239.

The program is designed to help children get ready for reading in a playful way. A play time or art activity may follow the main storytime.

If you’re looking for a simple, kid-friendly outing that supports early literacy, this is a nice option to add to your morning plans.