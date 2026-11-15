A North Branch man was found dead near the Wild Rose Wildlife Management Area on Saturday, Nov. 14, according to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.

The missing hunter was identified as Harlan Altepeter, 56, of North Branch.

According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 13 it received a report from a concerned citizen about a vehicle that had been parked near Wild Rose for several days, which is near Harris.

Deputies investigated and determined the vehicle was likely associated with an overdue deer hunter.

An initial search included ground personnel, a drone equipped with thermal imaging, and the Minnesota State Patrol Aviation Unit. No one in need of help was located, and hunters in the area reported no suspicious activity. Efforts to identify and locate the hunter continued into the night.

On Nov. 14, a coordinated search continued with personnel from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Harris Fire Department, Northstar Search and Rescue, and CAM Search and Rescue–Minnesota Team.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., search teams located Altepeter, who was deceased, within the wildlife management area. No signs of trauma or suspicious activity were observed.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office responded to process the scene.

Agencies assisting the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office included the Harris Fire Dept. the Minnesota DNR, the Minnesota State Patrol, Northstar Search and Rescue, CAM Search and Rescue-Minnesota Team, and numerous members of the hunting community.