North Branch City Council continues budget discussions

Even though its preliminary budget for 2027 is set, and the final budget isn’t due until December, North Branch City Council continued to discuss next year’s budget as part of its meeting held Wednesday, Oct. 28.

City Finance Director Sharon Wright led the discussion with updated budget numbers, including year-to-date figures for 2026. She also discussed the potential of adding three new positions in April rather than in January, which would create a slight reduction to the costs to the general fund.

“So our increased cost to the general fund would come to $130,105 and the levy would come in at about a 7.91% increase over the prior year,” she said.

She also brought forward information showing the median home value in the city increased by 7.91% to date.

“That would increase the taxes on a house that’s of the same value by about $45 a year,” she said.

Council member Jeff Goulet asked for an update on the city’s technology budget. Last year the city moved that budget, which in previous years was a line item for each department that used technology, into a separate area that encompassed all of the city’s technology needs.

“It’s actually going up in 2027,” Wright said. “In 2026, the budget was $468,000, and we are at $584,000 for ‘27. There have been some fairly significant security measures that we needed to take in order to protect the city, and those weren’t in place before.”

City Administrator Matthew Hill added, “I did send an email with all the technology updates to the city council last Friday. I did not include any costs to those upgrades, but I did want to make sure that council was aware of the improvements that we have made in our technology department, both state-mandated, and from a data privacy perspective, and the ADA requirements that the state has imposed as well. So there are quite a few things that we added this year.”

Hill added that these are recurring costs and long-term budget considerations.

Council approved a 9% preliminary property tax levy increase for 2027 in September; the final levy, which cannot be higher but could possibly be lower, must be set in December.

North Branch’s Truth in Taxation public hearing for the 2027 levy is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 9 starting at 6 p.m.

Pavement improvement projects move forward

Council unanimously approved several pavement improvement projects for 2027.

Heidi Hamilton, senior projects manager for WSB, presented the list of projects and opened by noting that the list of projects was created in tandem with the city’s public works and finance departments.

She also noted that the list was created based on a pavement management program created in 2025 with a $750,000 budget.

The four projects presented were:

• Mill and asphalt overlay of residential streets northeast of Hemingway Avenue and 385th Street;

• Reclamation and re-paving of Eaglewood Avenue and 379th Street;

• Shaping and paving of approximately one-half of 360th Avenue, a gravel road between Hemingway and Lincoln Trail; and;

• Converting Goodview Avenue between 410th and 415th from the existing gravel road to a 24-foot wide paved rural roadway.

That last project moved forward because a local business plans to expand and may fund the improvement once it learns the costs of the project.

“It’s a 12-foot gravel road right now, but they would like to take semi’s down that road,” Hamilton said. “So they would like it to be a 24-foot wide rural section road — which is a substantial project.

“We would only move that forward if we had an agreement in play with the company to fund that.”

Hamilton also presented preliminary costs for the four projects at $492,333 for the first project, $282,632 for the second; and $423,333 for 50% of the 360th Avenue project.

The total cost would be $1.344 million, a cost that includes a 10% contingency.

“We’re proposing to put a plan set together for the whole thing,” Hamilton said. “Then as the final costs get refined, and we get a better picture of what’s happening with bidding prices — as you know, the markets are very volatile at this time — we would determine how much of that should be put out for bid.

“At this time we would say half of it would fit in the $450,000 budget, but we would refine that before we go out for bid. And if we say we can’t do it, we can always put that plan on the shelf and bid it next year.”

Just before the vote was taken on this work, Goulet asked what the general condition of the roads in North Branch is.

“The average [Pavement Condition Index] for roads in North Branch is 75, which is really good,” Hill said.

The PCI is a range from 0 to 100, with 100 being a perfect road and 0 is a road in the worst possible condition.