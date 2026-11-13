Ella Langley is teaming up with American Eagle once again, this time bringing her signature laid-back style to a cozy new fleece set that arrived just in time for colder weather.

Earlier this year, Langley released her latest album, Dandelion, which has since earned her a CMA nomination for Album of the Year. Now, the project is inspiring her latest collaboration with the clothing brand.

Photos Courtesy of American Eagle

The fleece set includes the Dreamy Graphic Hoodie in a light yellow color with the title of her album written across the chest in bold lettering, along with her name in a script font just underneath. The matching Dreamy Low-Rise Wide-Leg Sweatpant offer the perfect loose style that are perfect for lounging or any travel plans for the holiday season. Just like the sweatshirt, the pants also feature her name printed on the pant leg.

This set caught fans attention so fast that it sold out almost instantly after becoming available online due. Those who missed their chance to shop the collection online will have another opportunity to snag it, as the set is available in select American Eagle stores.

Langley’s latest collaboration with the brand would make a great addition to your everyday wardrobe or it could even make a great holiday gift for any country music lover.

Back in February, Ella Langley was named American Eagle’s newest “Denim Darling” and the face of their American Eagle Jeans Country campaign. This means she put her stamp of approval on the brand’s classic denim along with a few staple pieces.

She’s also launched a curated shop on AE.com featuring her favorite denim, easy tees, layering pieces, and everyday accessories, all of which were styled in a way that reflects how she would wear them either on and off stage.

Ella Langley; Photo Courtesy American Eagle

Below you will find a list of American Eagle stores that will carry Langley’s latest Dandelion collection.

Sevierville-Tanger Outlet

Orlando Premium Outlets

Rio Grande Valley Premium

San Marcos-Tanger Outlet

Laza Mall

Times Square

The Shops at La Cantera

The Outlet Shops at El Paso

North Georgia Premium Outlets

West Towne Mall

Sawgrass Mills

NorthPark Center

Grand Prairie Outlets

Baybrook Mall

Grapevine Mills

Opry Mills

Houston Premium Outlets

Crabtree Valley

Tampa Premium Outlets

The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta

Hamilton Place, TN

Carolina Premium Outlets

Mall of Georgia

St. Johns Town Center

International Plaza

Soho

Florida Mall

The Mall at Millenia

Parkway Place

Foley-Tanger Outlet

The post How To Purchase The American Eagle Ella Langley Fleece Set appeared first on Country Now.