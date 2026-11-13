undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
How To Purchase The American Eagle Ella Langley Fleece Set
By Madeleine O'Connell,9 days ago
Ella Langley is teaming up with American Eagle once again, this time bringing her signature laid-back style to a cozy new fleece set that arrived just in time for colder weather.
Earlier this year, Langley released her latest album, Dandelion, which has since earned her a CMA nomination for Album of the Year. Now, the project is inspiring her latest collaboration with the clothing brand.
The fleece set includes the Dreamy Graphic Hoodie in a light yellow color with the title of her album written across the chest in bold lettering, along with her name in a script font just underneath. The matching Dreamy Low-Rise Wide-Leg Sweatpant offer the perfect loose style that are perfect for lounging or any travel plans for the holiday season. Just like the sweatshirt, the pants also feature her name printed on the pant leg.
This set caught fans attention so fast that it sold out almost instantly after becoming available online due. Those who missed their chance to shop the collection online will have another opportunity to snag it, as the set is available in select American Eagle stores.
Langley’s latest collaboration with the brand would make a great addition to your everyday wardrobe or it could even make a great holiday gift for any country music lover.
Back in February, Ella Langley was named American Eagle’s newest “Denim Darling” and the face of their American Eagle Jeans Country campaign. This means she put her stamp of approval on the brand’s classic denim along with a few staple pieces.
She’s also launched a curated shop on AE.com featuring her favorite denim, easy tees, layering pieces, and everyday accessories, all of which were styled in a way that reflects how she would wear them either on and off stage.
Below you will find a list of American Eagle stores that will carry Langley’s latest Dandelion collection.
Sevierville-Tanger Outlet
Orlando Premium Outlets
Rio Grande Valley Premium
San Marcos-Tanger Outlet
Laza Mall
Times Square
The Shops at La Cantera
The Outlet Shops at El Paso
North Georgia Premium Outlets
West Towne Mall
Sawgrass Mills
NorthPark Center
Grand Prairie Outlets
Baybrook Mall
Grapevine Mills
Opry Mills
Houston Premium Outlets
Crabtree Valley
Tampa Premium Outlets
The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta
Hamilton Place, TN
Carolina Premium Outlets
Mall of Georgia
St. Johns Town Center
International Plaza
Soho
Florida Mall
The Mall at Millenia
Parkway Place
Foley-Tanger Outlet
The post How To Purchase The American Eagle Ella Langley Fleece Set appeared first on Country Now.