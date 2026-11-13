Ella Langley is among the artists to be featured on The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album), which arrived today, Nov. 13 via MCA. Langley contributed to the 29-track collection with her new song, “Here Then We’re Gone.”

The tune features a raw, emotional quality that makes its message even more impactful. Langley’s vocals come to life with a subtle echo as she captures the element of empowerment woven throughout the story. It’s slow-moving yet powerful, while driven by intricate instrumentation.

Photo Courtesy of Ella Langley

She begins by reflecting on how life doesn’t always unfold the way we hope but encourages listeners to keep moving forward and to make sure and “stop and smell the roses” along the way. With the reminder that nothing is forever or guaranteed, she emphasizes that we “might as well go on and get along” while we have the chance.

Langley sings, “Here then we’re gone, gone like the wind/ Ain’t no yesterday’s ever come back again/ We’re all on our way till the end of a song/ And all we can say is we’re here then we’re gone.”

Reflecting on the opportunity to record a track for the new film, the country star explained that she co-wrote “Here Then We’re Gone” with Aaron Raitiere and Ernest in just two hours. It was one of three they penned in that writing session, but she feels that this one was “by far the most special.” Langley went on to record it with renowned producer, Dave Cobb, serving as a “bucket list studio day for me.”

“We wanted to it feel live, real, and raw so me and the band sang and played it until we got the full take that felt right. No tune, no cuts, just real music, real musicians, a real vocal. Been such a fan of these movies, so it is so cool to get one on there. Hope y’all enjoy it,”says Langley.

In addition to Ella Langley, the album also includes songs from Stephen Wilson Jr., Kacey Musgraves, Carter Faith and more, with the project spanning a wide-variety of genres. Prior to the full album release, fans got a preview of the collection with early releases of songs like the lead single from Noah Kahan titled “Draw You Out,” The Smashing Pumpkins’ “Black Stars,” Gigi Perez’s “Favor,” and Lizzy McAlpine’s “The Wheel.”

Set 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, the story centers on 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. With twice as many tributes competing, the Games are set to be the largest Panem has ever seen.

Once inside the arena, Haymitch forms an unexpected alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and becomes part of a group determined to fight back against the Capitol and President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition intensifies, Haymitch puts everything on the line in an attempt to undermine the Games from within, setting up the rebellion that will eventually reshape Panem.

Based on Suzanne Collins’ bestselling novel, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping also features Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak and Kelvin Harrison Jr. The film is produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Francis Lawrence, with a screenplay by Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album)

Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released in theaters everywhere on November 20, 2026.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album)Tracklist:

01 | The Raven I – Whitney Peak

02 | Ash and Snow – Noah Cyrus

03 | First in Line – Stephen Wilson Jr

04 | See It Coming – Bella Kay

05 | The Wheel – Lizzy McAlpine

06 | The Raven II – Whitney Peak

07 | Dove Song – Sydney Rose

08 | Here Then We’re Gone – Ella Langley

09 | Wrestle with God – Madeline Edwards

10 | Ruthless (Arena Mix) – Kacey Musgraves

11 | No Destination – Billy Vincent

12 | The Raven III – Whitney Peak

13 | Favor – Gigi Perez

14 | But You Wanted More – Hudson Freeman

15 | Black Stars – The Smashing Pumpkins

16 | Half Alive – Mckenna Grace

17 | Doing The Best That I Can (Arena Mix) – Stevie Nicks

18 | The Goose and The Common – Whitney Peak

19 | Survive (Arena Mix | KÁRYYN Rework) – Depeche Mode & KÁRYYN

20 | Same Blood – Emelie Trahan

21 | May Brings Flowers – Kashus Culpepper

22 | The Old Therebefore – Scot Greenan

23 | Can’t Let You Go – Carter Faith

24 | Old Money – Tyler Childers

25 | Show Me Where The Ending Starts – Madison Cunningham

26 | Deep in the Meadow – Jennifer Lawrence

27 | Draw You Out – Noah Kahan

28 | Metal Birds – Violet Grohl

29 | Alone (Live in Berlin 2022) – The Cure



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