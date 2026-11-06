Sammy Kershaw Speaks Out After Claiming CMA Denied His Red Carpet Request: ‘It’s Extremely Hurtful’

Country singer Sammy Kershaw, known for hits like “Labor of Love” and “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” is speaking out after claiming his request to walk the red carpet at the upcoming 60th Annual CMA Awards was denied.

According to his social media post, the Louisiana native was informed by the Country Music Association (CMA) that he would not be granted access to walk the carpet.

“Well, I just found out some disappointing news and it really hurts me. I have to share my disappointment with the CMA as they have denied my request to walk the red carpet for a few minutes at this year’s CMA Awards, and I have to say I’m pretty sad about it,” he began.

Photo Courtesy of Sammy Kershaw

Kershaw went on to explain that he and his wife, Mendy, don’t get many opportunities to attend country music award shows due to touring and scheduling conflicts. However, they were looking forward to attending this year’s milestone CMA Awards celebration together.

“After adjusting my touring schedule, booking our flights and hotels, she was really looking forward to us sharing a special evening together celebrating country music. Then, to find out I was denied the red carpet two weeks before the show, after being strung along for several months and expecting we would be attending, WTF,” he continued.

The singer also pointed to his decades-long career and history with the organization, expressing frustration that he was denied access despite his contributions to country music and his status as a lifetime CMA member.

“After more than 50 years in this business, many millions of records and singles streamed and sold, more than two dozen Billboard charted hits, a CMA Horizon Award nomination, being a lifetime CMA member, that they presented to me in 1992, and being asked to donate my time to play CMA Fest, I would hope I’ve earned the opportunity to walk the red carpet alongside my wife, as we’ve done before.”

In his post, Kershaw also expressed gratitude for his fans and the opportunity to continue doing what he loves, despite his disappointment with the CMA’s decision.

“I’m blessed to still be out on tour every year, performing for the greatest fans in the world and doing what I love. I believe there should be room to recognize the artists who have spent their lives contributing to this organization’s success.”

Photo Courtesy of Sammy Kershaw

He closed his statement by reiterating how hurtful the situation has been, adding that he never expected an artist with his career history to be denied the opportunity to walk the red carpet.

“I love country music, but never in a million years would I think that a successful country music entertainer (and I’m not the only one) would not be able to walk the red carpet. It’s extremely hurtful, embarrassing and very disappointing. I guess the next time I attend the CMA’s, it will be in tribute after I’m gone, if I’m lucky.”

According to the CMA Awards database, Kershaw was nominated for one CMA Awards, the Horizon Award (now known as New Artist of the Year) in 1993.

Sammy Kershaw launched his country music career in 1991 with the release of his debut album, Don’t Go Near the Water. He went on to earn a string of hits, including “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” “I Can’t Reach Her Anymore,” “National Working Woman’s Holiday” and “Love of My Life.”

A GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum-selling artist, Kershaw has earned six Gold and five Platinum albums, with millions of records sold worldwide.

Photo Courtesy of Sammy Kershaw

The CMA Awards red carpet has specific eligibility requirements for artists seeking access. While those requirements are not publicly available, space limitations and venue safety regulations, including fire codes, can factor into access decisions. The CMA has not publicly addressed Kershaw’s claims.

The milestone 60th Annual CMA Awards, hosted by Lainey Wilson, will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 18, at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+, with the broadcast available to stream on Hulu the following day.

The post Sammy Kershaw Speaks Out After Claiming CMA Denied His Red Carpet Request: ‘It’s Extremely Hurtful’ appeared first on Country Now.