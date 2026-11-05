How To Purchase Dolly Parton’s New Holiday Collectible, ‘Dolly on the Holly’

Bring a little Dolly Parton flair to your holiday decorations this year with “Dolly on the Holly,” a festive collectible inspired by the country icon’s signature style and bright holiday spirit.

Today, Nov. 5, Danielle Parton, niece and brand ambassador of the late hitmaker announced that the plush doll is now available at Walmart, just in time for the holiday season. This playful take on a beloved holiday tradition gives fans a fun new way to celebrate the country superstar and makes for the perfect gift for any country music lover.

“She turns up somewhere new each morning, joins the party and makes a little holiday magic,” Danielle writes.

Dolly on the Holly Doll; Photo Courtesy of Danielle Parton

The collectible doll is designed to bring a little extra cheer to mantels, shelves, holiday displays or anywhere else in a home. The plush version of Dolly comes dressed in a removable bright red holiday dress, a Santa hat, red heels, along with a microphone and guitar accessories.

Walmart.com states that customers also have the option to purchase an expansion pack that’s sold separately and includes three additional outfits and all-new display scenes.

Customers who have already purchased Dolly on the Holly have been sharing their excitement online, with many praising the attention to detail on the doll and calling it a must-have for Dolly Parton fans.

“She is so cute. Great for all Dolly lovers.”

“This “Dolly on the Holly” is absolutely stunning! From the fabulous collectors box display to the detail on the doll the makeup, the mole!!”

“I just love dolly soo much and this is the cutest Christmas decor ever!!!”

Dolly on the Holly Doll; Photo Courtesy of Danielle Parton

Dolly on the Holly arrives just a few weeks after dropping a new series of limited-edition “Dolly Dolls” and her Cup of Ambition coffee brand.

Following Parton’s death, her team and estate have continued to honor her wishes by moving forward with projects she had been working on prior to her passing, including this high-end collection of dolls that bring some of Parton’s most memorable looks to life in a 1:6 scale and the coffee line developed alongside the fifth-generation family owners of Community Coffee.

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