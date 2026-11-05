Drew Baldridge Turns to Fans After Wife Stocks Up on Supplies in Case the Power Grid Goes Down

Drew Baldridge is wondering if his wife, Katie, knows something he doesn’t.

The country singer recently shared a video showing a large delivery of supplies that arrived at their home after Katie decided to prepare for a possible power grid outage. The delivery included bottled water, baby wipes and other essentials they might need if the grid goes down.

Baldridge turned to his fans with a question, asking, “So does anybody else’s wife think the grid is going down?”

Drew Baldridge with his Family; Photo via Facebook

In the selfie-style video, Baldridge gave followers a look at the unexpected stockpile, which included shelf-stable foods like jerky sticks and protein shakes, along with kitchen trash bags, diapers and other household necessities.

“So this just all showed up at our house,” he said, as Katie chimed in from the background, “You can thank me later.”

Baldridge then took a closer look at the items, admitting he wasn’t quite sure what to make of the delivery.

“I guess we’ll see. We got some water. We got some stuff here. Baby wipes, everything that we’ll need if this grid crashes. All right. Do you guys think this is really happening? Do we think this grid is going down? My wife says, Katie says more stuff is coming to the door soon. I guess we’ll see.”

The “Tough People” singer’s video quickly gained traction, racking up hundreds of thousands of views and thousands of comments across his social media platforms.

Many viewers seemed to agree with Katie’s decision to stock up on supplies, with several sharing that they were taking similar precautions.

“Better prepped than sorry. It is good for weather emergencies or anything. Even if the grid does not go down.”

“my husband went with me to get stuff from the store today. Just in case, we’d rather be prepared than not. if it doesnt happen then we have extra stuff”

“NEVER ignore your wifes intuition”

Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney even chimed in, writing, “Brother. Same. 😂😂 Now I’M worried…may need to get some more salsa.”

Baldridge followed up his first video with another clip showing some of their latest deliveries, including an FM radio and one particular item that Katie seemed a little embarrassed to reveal at first.

“More boxes coming in for prep, doomsday,” he said before turning his attention to a mysterious blue package.

“What’s the blue thing though,” he asked.

“You don’t want to know,” Katie replied.

Baldridge continued pressing her to explain what was inside the box, prompting laughter and a few blushes from his wife.

Drew Baldridge; Photo Provided

“Obviously you’ve already spent money on it and you bought it. So tell me what it is or I’m going to pull it out. What is it?”

Katie eventually gave in and explained that she had purchased the items after watching a video about staying warm during extreme cold weather.

“I was watching a video about how it’s freezing cold outside. You need to be trapped in one room and you shouldn’t leave the room because then all the cold air will come in. Because I was here during the freeze last year and you weren’t. It was 40 degrees at our house. So they’re saying you shouldn’t go outside to pee or anything… they’re urine bags.”

Drew Baldridge; Photo by David McClister

Katie isn’t the only one taking steps to be prepared. Governments in several countries, including Britain, Japan, Germany and Sweden, have encouraged residents to keep food, water and other essential supplies on hand in case of an emergency.

The recommendations vary by country, but many focus on having enough supplies to get through several days without access to basic services.

In the United States, however, there has been no new federal recommendation asking households to prepare for 90 days without outside assistance, and there is no indication of an imminent threat. The 90-day timeline that has been circulating online is tied to a Pentagon initiative focused on ensuring U.S. military bases can continue operating independently during a war. It is not guidance directed at the general public.

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