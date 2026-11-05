Terri Clark Reveals Why She Has No Plans to Retire From Country Music Anytime Soon

Terri Clark has spent more than three decades making country music, touring and building a lasting career in country music. While she might not be on the road as often as she once was, she has no plans to walk away from it anytime soon.

The country star recently joined Tracy Lawrence on his Road House Podcast, where she opened up about what keeps her going after all these years and why she will always prefer “passion over perfection” when it comes to making music.

Clark admitted to her fellow ‘90s country star that she wants to continue her career for as long as she feels she can do it well and sing great.

Photo Courtesy of Terri Clark

“I don’t want to go up there and be, “What the hell happened to her?’”

She added that she would rather step away from performing altogether than push it to a point where she can no longer deliver the kind of show fans have come to expect from her. Clark vows that she will quit before turning to Auto-Tune or anything else that would take away from the authenticity of her live performances.

Plus, every time she considers retiring completely, she thinks back to her younger self and remembers that she is still living out her dreams.

“I think of that 18-year-old kid that was standing at that bus stop crying, [who] would be really pissed at you for ever thinking like that,” she admitted.

Although her passion for music remains strong, Clark is also candid about the challenges that come with life on the road. The sleepless nights, constant travel and responsibilities waiting for her at home have become harder to manage over the years. Still, she takes pride in herself and her fellow ’90s country artists who continue to perform and share their music with fans.

“I think we’re doing alright,” she added.

Terri Clark is also still experiencing milestone moments all these years later. Back in August of 2024, she finally made her Ryman Auditorium headlining debut, a moment she had been waiting for since she arrived in Nashville in 1987 and began playing for tips at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge.

This show was so special to her that she decided to capture all the emotions, performances of timeless hits, surprise duets and real crowd reactions from that night and release it in the form of a live record.

Her 17-song live album, Terri Clark: Live From The Ryman is out now and gives fans the chance to relive the magic from her show in the Mother Church. Every second from the night, from the first note to the final encore, including surprise guest appearances from Ashley McBryde and Trisha Yearwood all comes to life exactly as it played out, with no re-recordings later added by Clark or her band.

“Headlining the Ryman was a huge dream…It was a magical night. Long time fans were there, people who had followed my career, knew what it meant to me having started across the alley at Tootsies when I was 18 years old. What it meant to me to be playing that stage so close to where everything started for me…the energy was just… I get chill bumps thinking about it,” she admitted.

Terri Clark: Live From The Ryman

Even in a time where so many things in the world are altered or affected by AI, Terri Clark wanted this album wanted to be completely real and raw.

“I just wanted to go the complete opposite with this and leave it just the way it was that night. And that’s what you get. It’s passion over perfection because there’s no way for me to recapture the excitement in my voice and the energy and the heart, even if it wasn’t perfect. There’s no way that I could have gone into a studio in Nashville and been able to do that again.”

Coming up next month, Terri Clark will embark on her It’s Christmas… Cheers! Tour, with dates from Dec. 3 through Dec. 19.

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