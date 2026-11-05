Kellie Pickler Reaches Confidential Settlement in Legal Battle With Late Husband Kyle Jacobs’ Parents

Kellie Pickler’s longtime legal battle with her former in-laws has come to an end.

According to court documents obtained by multiple outlets, including PEOPLE and TMZ, the American Idol alum has reached a settlement with the parents of her late husband, Kyle Jacobs. The terms of the settlement are confidential, and further details will not be released to the public.

According to PEOPLE, the documents state that the two parties “have fully resolved all claims, disputes, and requests for relief by and between them.” Both Pickler and Jacobs’ parents are “satisfied with the distribution of assets.”

Kyle Jacobs, Kellie Picker; Photo via Instagram

The legal dispute between the singer and her late husband’s family had been ongoing for more than two years. Jacobs’ parents previously claimed that Pickler had refused to return some of their son’s personal belongings. According to court documents, the items in question included firearms, instruments, jewelry, a cell phone and other personal effects.

Jacobs, a songwriter known for hits such as Garth Brooks’ “More Than A Memory” and Lee Brice’s “Rumor,” died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on February 17, 2023. He was 49 years old.

Six months after Jacobs’ death, Pickler spoke out publicly for the first time. In a statement to PEOPLE, she graciously thanked fans for their support during what she described as “the darkest time in my life.”

Kellie Pickler; Photo by Robby Klein

“One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still,’” Pickler said at the time. “I have chosen to heed his advice.”

“Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way,” she continued. “It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers.”

Since her husband’s death, Pickler has largely stayed out of the spotlight. However, she made a special return to the stage earlier this year when she appeared on American Idol for an episode celebrating the Class of 2006.

Kellie Pickler; Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless

She reunited with fellow former contestants Taylor Hicks, Paris Bennett, Bucky Covington and Elliott Yamin, and also had the opportunity to share the stage with Hannah Harper, who ultimately won the latest season of American Idol.

Reflecting on her return, Pickler said the experience felt like a family reunion.

“It’s just like come full circle, I guess. And 20 years, like you said, it’s so nice that each time you come back to Idol, it’s kind of like you pick up right where you left off with everyone. I hope people really believe me when I say this, it is a family here. It is an idol family,” she shared. “And once you’re a part of it, it’s forever no matter what season you’re on. And so it’s really nice to come back and see so many of the same people that were working on the show 20 years ago.”

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