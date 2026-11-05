Lainey Wilson Jokes She Has a Bedazzled Broom Ready for Ella Langley’s Potential CMA Awards Sweep

Lainey Wilson is gearing up to host the CMA Awards for the third consecutive year, once again taking on the night’s hosting duties on her own. With the show set for November 18 at Bridgestone Arena, there’s plenty to prepare before she steps onto the stage, like choosing her wardrobe and rehearsing her lines. And the superstar reveals she already has a few ideas of her own.

For starters, Wilson is looking forward to celebrating alongside her fellow artists and recognizing all of this year’s nominees. For the 60th annual CMA Awards, Ella Langley leads the way with nine nominations.

Speaking to Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson during a recent appearance on the Amazon Music Podcast, Country Heat Weekly, the Louisiana native offered up a playful idea for how to celebrate if the “Be Her” singer takes home the majority of the trophies. Given Langley’s massively successful year, Wilson is already joking that she could “sweep” the awards.

Photos Courtesy of Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley

“I am gathering ideas and I’ll tell you one of my ideas because I told Ella this. I said, ‘girl, I’m going to bring you a bedazzled broom’ so she can sweep it up…I’m going to be there with a bedazzled dust pan,” she stated.

Last year during the 59th CMA Awards, Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley and Riley Green tied as the most-awarded artists, with three wins each.

Along with her hosting duties, Wilson is also going into this year’s star-studded event a triple nominee. She is vying for another win in the two categories she currently holds, Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the year. She is also up for Single of the Year for “Somewhere Over Laredo.”

If she were to add a third win for Entertainer to her resume, it would be another meaningful milestone in her career. When asked what earning the honor means to her, she explained that it goes beyond the personal recognition.

Lainey Wilson; Photo by Disney, Robby Klein

“I think it just stands for representing country as a genre, whatever that looks like…Each year that I have been nominated for Entertainer of the Year, I feel like it looks like something different for me,” she explained. “Like this year, I went over to Australia and finished out my Whirlwind World tour, but this year I feel like I’ve done a million different little things, whether it’s acting or playing stage coach, Sturgis, Jazz Fest. So we’ve been able to play some places that maybe country doesn’t always get to play. And so I think it just means representing the genre in the best light that you possibly can. And there’s a lot of people doing that.”

The milestone 60th Annual CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 18, at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+, with the broadcast available to stream on Hulu the following day.

Langley, Cody Johnson, Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, Red Clay Strays, Tim McGraw, Tucker Wetmore, and Zach Top have been announced as the first round of CMA Awards performers.

Additional performers, presenters, special guests and additional details are expected to be announced soon. A complete list of nominees can be viewed HERE

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