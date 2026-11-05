Cody Johnson, Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert Among First Performers Announced for 2026 CMA Awards

The first round of performers for the 60th Annual CMA Awards has officially been revealed, and the lineup is already shaping up to make this year’s milestone show one to remember.

Today, Nov. 5, Country Music Association and ABC announced that Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Tim McGraw, Kacey Musgraves, The Red Clay Strays, Zach Top and Tucker Wetmore are all set to take the stage for “Country Music’s Biggest Night.”

Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert; Photos by Chris Douglas, Caylee Robillard, Robert Ascro

The news also revealed that another special moment will take place during the evening, a tribute planned to honor the late country music legend Dolly Parton and her lasting impact on music and entertainment.

Lainey Wilson will return to host the CMA Awards for the third consecutive year, marking her second time leading the ceremony solo. She first co-hosted the show in 2024 alongside Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan before taking on the role by herself in 2025.

Wilson is also a triple nominee heading into the ceremony. Meanwhile, reigning Male Vocalist of the Year Cody Johnson landed four nods, Kacey Musgraves earned five, Miranda Lambert secured seven nominations and Ella Langley leads this year’s nominees with nine nods, after taking home three CMA Awards last year.

With 70 career nominations, Lambert holds the record for the most CMA Awards nominations by a female artist. Tim McGraw is also celebrating a major career milestone, earning his 40th career CMA Awards nomination this year with a nod for Musical Event of the Year. He’ll mark the occasion with a performance during the ceremony.

On the lineup this year, Tim McGraw, who is a Musical Event of the Year nominee this year, will celebrate the milestone of racking up 40 career CMA Awards nominations with a performance.

Lainey Wilson; Photo Courtesy of ABC/CMA

This is only the first look at what’s in store for the big night. The CMA has confirmed that additional performers and presenters will be announced in the weeks ahead, so there is still plenty more to look forward to as the 60th Annual CMA Awards approaches.

The milestone 60th Annual CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 18, at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+, with the broadcast available to stream on Hulu the following day.

A limited number of tickets remain for “The 60th Annual CMA Awards,” available now at CMAawards.com/tickets. A complete list of 2026 nominees can be found here.

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