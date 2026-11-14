Photo: Country Herald

La Grande, OR – Residents across the Grande Ronde Valley in northeastern Oregon should prepare for powerful winds Saturday night, Nov. 14, as a Wind Advisory takes effect with gusts potentially reaching 50 mph. The strongest winds could create hazardous driving conditions, knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured outdoor objects around.

According to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, the Wind Advisory will remain in effect from 7 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, affecting the Grande Ronde Valley, including the La Grande area of Union County.

Forecasters expect sustained winds between 25 and 35 mph, with occasional gusts reaching 50 mph during the overnight period.

Strong Winds Could Impact Overnight Travel

The National Weather Service warns that gusty conditions could make driving difficult, particularly for high-profile vehicles traveling through exposed areas.

Motorists using Interstate 84 near La Grande and other roads across the Grande Ronde Valley should remain alert for sudden wind gusts and changing driving conditions.

Strong winds may also bring down tree limbs and send lightweight objects blowing across roads or properties.

Residents Urged to Secure Outdoor Items

Before winds strengthen Saturday evening, residents should secure patio furniture, trash containers, decorations and other lightweight objects.

The Weather Service also warns that unsecured tents and temporary outdoor structures could be blown around.

People traveling overnight or early Sunday morning should use caution, particularly in open areas where stronger gusts may occur.

The advisory is scheduled to expire at 7 a.m. Sunday, although residents should continue checking for updated weather information if conditions change.

The National Weather Service encourages residents to monitor local forecasts and advisory updates at weather.gov/pdt.

The advisory was updated Saturday, Nov. 14, ahead of the expected overnight wind event.