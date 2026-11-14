Photo: Country Herald

Louisville, KY – Residents across central Kentucky and the Louisville region are preparing for a significant temperature turnaround this week, with overnight lows dipping into the upper 20s Saturday night, Nov. 14, before afternoon temperatures climb toward 70 degrees by Friday, Nov. 20.

According to the National Weather Service in Louisville, strong high pressure will bring an extended stretch of dry weather, abundant sunshine and steadily warming temperatures through the upcoming workweek.

Saturday night will begin the period with mostly clear skies and cold conditions. Overnight temperatures are forecast to fall between 28 and 33 degrees across the forecast area.

Cold Sunday, Then a Steady Warmup

Sunday, Nov. 15, will remain cool despite mostly sunny skies, with afternoon highs expected between 48 and 53 degrees.

Temperatures will begin recovering Monday, reaching 53 to 58 degrees under sunny skies.

By Tuesday, highs should climb into the 57-to-62-degree range, followed by 60 to 65 degrees Wednesday.

The warming trend continues Thursday, when temperatures are expected to reach 64 to 69 degrees.

Friday could be the warmest day of the forecast period, with highs ranging from 66 to 71 degrees.

Dry Conditions Expected Through the Week

The National Weather Service expects high pressure to maintain generally quiet weather conditions across the region.

Morning temperatures will remain chilly early in the week, with lows in the 20s and 30s before gradually becoming milder later in the forecast period.

Residents heading outdoors during the early morning hours should prepare for colder conditions even as afternoons become increasingly comfortable.

Forecasters indicate the next opportunity for rainfall may not arrive until late next weekend.

Residents can monitor updated temperatures and precipitation forecasts at weather.gov/louisville as the warming trend develops.