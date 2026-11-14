Photo: Country Herald

Green Bay, WI – Residents across northeastern Wisconsin should prepare for a particularly cold Saturday night, Nov. 14, as temperatures drop into the teens and 20s across the region. Some communities could experience their coldest night of November so far before a gradual warming trend brings temperatures back into the 50s early next week.

According to the National Weather Service in Green Bay, overnight lows Saturday night into Sunday morning, Nov. 15, are expected to range from 17 to 27 degrees across much of the forecast area.

Temperatures are expected to remain somewhat warmer in and around Door County, where the influence of nearby Lake Michigan may help moderate the overnight cold.

Cold Night Across Northeast Wisconsin

Forecasters expect mostly clear skies overnight, although some lake-effect clouds may develop near Lake Michigan and across the Northwoods.

Elsewhere, occasional high clouds could drift across the region.

The National Weather Service indicated that some locations may experience their coldest temperatures of the month so far.

Residents heading outdoors late Saturday or early Sunday should dress appropriately for temperatures well below freezing.

Temperatures Begin Warming Sunday

Despite the chilly start, Sunday afternoon will bring mostly sunny skies and highs ranging from 45 to 50 degrees.

Monday, Nov. 16, will remain generally quiet, with some high clouds and temperatures reaching 46 to 52 degrees.

By Tuesday, Nov. 17, afternoon highs are forecast to climb between 51 and 57 degrees, bringing noticeably milder conditions across northeastern Wisconsin.

Quiet Weather Continues

The National Weather Service expects generally dry and quiet conditions through early next week, with no significant storm system highlighted in the latest forecast.

Residents should continue monitoring overnight temperatures and local forecast updates at weather.gov/greenbay.