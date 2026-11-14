Photo: Country Herald

Sacramento, CA – Northern California residents are preparing for another round of unsettled weather after a powerful storm brought mountain snowfall reaching 11 inches, widespread rainfall and wind gusts exceeding 60 mph Friday, Nov. 13. Another storm system is expected Sunday through Monday, Nov. 15-16, with a stronger, colder system possible by the middle of next week.

According to the National Weather Service in Sacramento, storm reports and estimated precipitation totals released Saturday, Nov. 14, show significant impacts across the Sacramento Valley, northern Sierra Nevada and surrounding communities.

Snowfall measurements from the 24-hour period ending at 8 a.m. Saturday included 11 inches at Bear Valley and Castle Peak, 8 inches at Boreal and Eagle Lakes, 7 inches at Kingvale and 4 inches at Blue Canyon.

The snowfall was concentrated primarily in higher elevations, particularly along the Sierra Nevada corridor near Interstate 80 and Highway 50.

Friday's wind reports also highlighted the storm's strength. The Weather Service map showed gusts reaching 68 mph near Vacaville, 67 mph around the Clear Lake area and 66 mph in northwestern California.

Rainfall estimates showed widespread precipitation across Northern California, including areas surrounding Redding, Red Bluff, Chico, Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto. Amounts varied considerably by location, with some coastal and mountainous areas receiving heavier precipitation.

More Storms Expected

The National Weather Service indicated another system will move through Northern California Sunday into Monday, followed by a stronger and colder storm around the middle of next week.

Drivers planning mountain travel should monitor changing road conditions, particularly where additional snowfall could affect higher-elevation routes.

Residents can check updated forecasts at weather.gov and highway conditions through Caltrans QuickMap before traveling.