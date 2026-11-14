Photo: Country Herald

Reno, NV – Drivers traveling through the Lake Tahoe Basin should prepare for accumulating mountain snow and potentially hazardous road conditions Sunday night, Nov. 15, through Monday, Nov. 16, as a winter storm threatens to disrupt both morning and evening commutes.

According to the National Weather Service in Reno, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for elevations above 7,000 feet in the Tahoe Basin, beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday and continuing until 7 p.m. Monday.

Forecasters expect 3 to 7 inches of snow at higher elevations, with localized accumulations reaching up to 10 inches west of Highway 89 near the Sierra crest.

Snowfall amounts around lake level are expected to be considerably lower, with up to 1 inch possible.

Monday Travel Could Be Difficult

The advisory highlights potentially hazardous travel conditions across higher-elevation roads, particularly during Monday's morning and evening commute periods.

Snow-covered pavement, reduced traction and changing visibility could affect motorists traveling through mountain passes and elevated sections of the Tahoe Basin.

The Weather Service identified possible chain controls and travel delays as primary concerns.

Travelers using Highway 89 and surrounding mountain routes should be prepared for winter driving conditions and allow additional time to reach their destinations.

Advisory Remains in Effect Through Monday Evening

The National Weather Service classified the storm's overall risk as moderate, assigning it a level of 3 out of 5.

While the heaviest snowfall is expected above 7,000 feet, conditions could change quickly as the system moves through the region.

Motorists should monitor updated forecasts and check Caltrans QuickMap or the Nevada Department of Transportation for current highway restrictions, chain requirements and road conditions.

The advisory information was issued Saturday, Nov. 14, at 11:10 a.m. Pacific time.