Photo: Country Herald

Morehead City, NC – Eastern North Carolina residents face a combination of cold overnight temperatures and hazardous marine conditions Saturday, Nov. 14, as frost and freeze alerts remain in effect across portions of the region while offshore wave heights have reached 10 feet near the Outer Banks.

According to the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City, winds and seas have already peaked, but a Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for coastal waters along the Outer Banks until midnight Saturday night.

Weather Service observations and estimates showed maximum wave heights of 7 to 10 feet near The Point offshore of Cape Hatteras, with approximately 7 feet reported near Diamond Shoals and portions of the northern Outer Banks.

Other reported wave heights included 5 feet near The Big Rock, 4 feet near Atlas Tanker and 3 feet near Avon.

Frost and Freeze Alerts Tonight

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has expanded a Frost Advisory across additional portions of mainland eastern North Carolina.

The advisory area includes communities around Oriental, Cedar Island and portions of the Pamlico Sound region, including areas near Swanquarter and Engelhard.

Other inland locations remain under a Freeze Warning, while the Outer Banks is not currently included in the cold-weather headlines, with overnight lows expected in the 40s.

Frost and freezing temperatures can damage sensitive outdoor vegetation, making protective measures important for gardeners and residents with exposed plants.

Marine Conditions Remain Hazardous

Despite improving winds and seas, small vessels may still encounter difficult conditions in advisory-covered waters through midnight.

Boaters should monitor updated marine forecasts before departing.

The Weather Service expects generally quiet, cool and dry weather through the next seven days as high pressure remains overhead.

Residents can find updated forecasts and advisory information at weather.gov/moreheadcity.