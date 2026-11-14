Photo: Country Herald

Spokane, WA – Travelers heading into Washington's North Cascades this weekend should prepare for accumulating mountain snow, slick roads and cold conditions as a weather system moves across higher elevations Saturday night, Nov. 14, through Sunday, Nov. 15. Snow is also expected in the Selkirk Mountains of far northern Idaho.

According to the National Weather Service in Spokane, mountain locations above 5,000 feet are expected to receive snowfall, with Washington Pass forecast to accumulate 2 to 4 inches. Higher elevations above 6,000 feet in the Cascades could see 3 to 6 inches.

The Selkirk Mountains of northern Idaho are forecast to receive 1 to 4 inches of snow, primarily during the late morning and afternoon Sunday.

When Will Snow Arrive?

For the North Cascades, snowfall is expected to begin Saturday night and continue through Sunday afternoon.

In northern Idaho, the main period of snowfall is expected later Sunday morning into the afternoon.

The forecast covers mountainous areas rather than lower-elevation communities, meaning snowfall amounts will vary significantly depending on elevation and location.

Mountain Travel Could Become Hazardous

The National Weather Service specifically identified Washington Pass as an area where slick travel conditions could develop.

Drivers traveling through the North Cascades should prepare for changing road conditions, reduced traction and potentially snow-covered pavement as temperatures remain cold at higher elevations.

Outdoor enthusiasts heading into remote mountain terrain also face an increased risk of hypothermia without adequate cold-weather clothing and emergency supplies.

The Weather Service encourages travelers and backcountry visitors to prepare for winter conditions before heading into the mountains.

Motorists should check current highway conditions through the Washington State Department of Transportation and monitor updated forecasts at weather.gov before departing.