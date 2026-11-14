Photo: Country Herald

Memphis, TN – Residents across the Mid-South should prepare for several mornings of unusually cold temperatures beginning Sunday, Nov. 15, as overnight lows drop near or below freezing in portions of Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas and Missouri. Widespread frost is expected to remain a concern through Wednesday, Nov. 18.

According to the National Weather Service in Memphis, below-average temperatures will persist across the region through midweek, with overnight lows running approximately 5 to 10 degrees below normal.

Some of the coldest temperatures are expected Sunday morning, when Bolivar, Tennessee, could fall to 26 degrees, Jackson to 27 degrees and Covington to 28 degrees.

Memphis is forecast to reach 34 degrees Sunday morning, followed by 37 degrees Monday, 36 degrees Tuesday and 40 degrees Wednesday.

Several Communities Near Freezing

Across northern Mississippi, Corinth is forecast to reach 29 degrees Sunday, while Tupelo could fall to 29 degrees and Holly Springs to 32 degrees.

In northeast Arkansas, Jonesboro is expected to reach 33 degrees Sunday, with Forrest City near 35 degrees.

Kennett, Missouri, could experience a low of 30 degrees Sunday.

The coldest conditions will vary by location, but forecasters expect widespread morning frost as temperatures hover near freezing.

Protect Plants Before Nightfall

The National Weather Service urges residents to bring cold-sensitive potted plants indoors before temperatures fall Saturday night.

Outdoor vegetation should be covered securely with frost cloths, blankets or tarps to help prevent cold-weather damage.

Residents should continue monitoring overnight temperatures through midweek, particularly in areas where lows remain near freezing.

Temperatures are expected to gradually moderate later in the week, with Memphis forecast to reach overnight lows of 46 degrees Thursday and 49 degrees Friday.

Updated local forecasts are available at weather.gov/memphis.