Photo: Country Herald

Huntsville, AL – Residents across northern Alabama are facing another freezing night as temperatures are expected to fall to 32 degrees or lower early Sunday, Nov. 15. Some communities could experience lows near 27 degrees, prompting renewed concerns for outdoor plants, pets and exposed plumbing.

According to the National Weather Service in Huntsville, a Freeze Warning will be in effect from midnight until 8 a.m. Sunday across northern Alabama, including communities in the Tennessee Valley.

The warning area includes Huntsville, Florence, Russellville, Cullman, Stevenson and Fort Payne, along with surrounding communities.

Forecasters expect temperatures to drop below freezing overnight, with the coldest locations potentially reaching 27 degrees before sunrise.

Freeze Warning Overnight

The National Weather Service is encouraging residents to take precautions before temperatures fall Saturday night.

Sensitive vegetation and outdoor plants could be damaged or killed by freezing temperatures.

Residents should bring vulnerable potted plants indoors or cover outdoor vegetation before bedtime.

Pets should also be protected from prolonged exposure to freezing conditions, while homeowners should take precautions to protect exposed pipes where necessary.

When Will Temperatures Warm Up?

The coldest conditions are expected during the overnight and early morning hours Sunday.

Despite the freezing start, temperatures should recover during the afternoon, with highs ranging from 54 to 60 degrees Sunday.

Monday will bring a gradual warming trend, with afternoon highs expected between 56 and 61 degrees.

By Tuesday, temperatures could climb into the 60-to-65-degree range across northern Alabama.

However, overnight temperatures may remain chilly early next week, with forecast lows generally ranging from the upper 20s into the 30s.

Residents should continue monitoring updated forecasts and local warning information at weather.gov/huntsville.