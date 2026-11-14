Photo: Country Herald

Lubbock, TX – Residents across West Texas should prepare for increasing thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening, Nov. 14, as forecasters warn that isolated strong storms could produce quarter-size hail, locally heavy rainfall and flooding concerns across portions of the Rolling Plains.

According to the National Weather Service in Lubbock, thunderstorm coverage is expected to increase late Saturday afternoon before gradually diminishing from west to east early Sunday, Nov. 15.

The primary severe weather window extends from approximately 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, with a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms covering portions of the South Plains and Rolling Plains, including areas near Lubbock, Morton, Plainview and Post.

Heavy Rain and Flooding Possible

Forecasters indicate that portions of the Rolling Plains could receive 1 to 3 inches of rainfall, with locally higher amounts possible.

The greatest concern for excessive rainfall extends from approximately 5 p.m. Saturday through 4 a.m. Sunday.

Communities near Guthrie and Aspermont are among the areas where heavy rainfall could create localized flooding concerns.

Potential impacts include water accumulating on urban streets, low-lying roads and locations with poor drainage.

Hail and Strong Storms Tonight

The National Weather Service also warns that one or two stronger thunderstorms could produce hail reaching approximately quarter size.

The severe weather outlook indicates a marginal risk, Level 1 out of 5, meaning isolated severe storms are possible rather than widespread severe weather.

Tornado development is not expected to be a primary threat, according to the outlook graphic.

Residents traveling Saturday evening should remain alert for rapidly changing weather conditions, especially where thunderstorms produce heavy downpours.

Drivers should avoid flooded roadways and allow additional travel time if storms develop.

The National Weather Service encourages residents to monitor updated forecasts, warnings and radar information at weather.gov/lubbock as the system moves across the region.