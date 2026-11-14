Photo: Country Herald

Macon, GA – One person was killed and another injured in a fiery head-on collision involving a BMW and a Freightliner truck early Saturday morning, Nov. 14, on Eisenhower Parkway in Macon. The crash temporarily shut down both lanes near Knoxville Road as emergency crews responded and investigators examined the scene.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the collision was reported to the Macon-Bibb Emergency 911 Center at approximately 4:03 a.m. Saturday on Eisenhower Parkway, east of Knoxville Road.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a BMW 330i engulfed in flames, with its driver unresponsive inside the vehicle.

First responders from the Macon-Bibb Fire Department extinguished the fire, allowing emergency personnel to reach the driver.

Chief Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced the BMW driver dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the driver's identity.

The second vehicle involved was a Freightliner Cascadia driven by a 40-year-old man.

The truck driver sustained injuries and was transported by paramedics to a local medical facility for treatment. Medical staff reported that he was in stable condition.

Investigators say the Freightliner was traveling westbound on Eisenhower Parkway toward Knoxville Road while the BMW was traveling eastbound.

According to the preliminary investigation, the BMW allegedly entered the westbound lane and collided head-on with the Freightliner.

Both vehicles left the roadway following the impact.

During the investigation, authorities closed both lanes of Eisenhower Parkway near the Knoxville Road intersection.

The Sheriff's Office later confirmed that the roadway had reopened to traffic.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, and authorities have not announced any charges.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 and request to speak with a fatality investigator.