Photo: Country Herald

Dothan, AL – Freezing temperatures are expected across portions of southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia late Saturday, Nov. 14, into Sunday morning, Nov. 15, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Freeze Warning as colder overnight conditions threaten sensitive plants and outdoor vegetation.

According to the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories have been posted across portions of the Florida Panhandle, southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia as temperatures fall into the low to mid-30s away from the Gulf Coast.

The Freeze Warning covers parts of southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia, including areas around Dothan, Alabama, and Albany, Georgia.

Meanwhile, a Frost Advisory covers much of the remaining inland region, including communities near Tallahassee, Florida, and Valdosta, Georgia.

The alerts are expected to remain in effect from late Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Forecasters warn that temperatures near freezing could damage or kill sensitive plants, particularly vegetation left exposed outdoors overnight.

Residents are encouraged to bring vulnerable potted plants indoors or cover outdoor vegetation before temperatures drop.

Pet owners should also take precautions to ensure animals have adequate shelter from the cold.

The National Weather Service additionally reminds residents to practice fire safety when using heating equipment.

The coldest conditions are expected away from the immediate Gulf Coast, where temperatures are forecast to fall into the low to mid-30s.

Communities closer to the coast, including portions of the Florida Panhandle, are outside the main advisory area shown in the latest forecast graphic.

Although the forecast highlights the possibility of a light freeze and frost damage, the supplied advisory does not indicate widespread severe winter weather.

Residents across southeast Alabama, southwest Georgia and inland North Florida should monitor local forecasts and take precautions before going to bed Saturday night.

Updated weather alerts are available at weather.gov/tae.