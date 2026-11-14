Photo: Country Herald

Spokane, WA – A noticeable cooldown is heading toward eastern Washington and northern Idaho next week, with afternoon temperatures falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s while overnight lows approach or drop below freezing. Spokane could see temperatures fall to 31 degrees by Wednesday, Nov. 18, with colder conditions continuing through Friday, Nov. 20.

According to the National Weather Service in Spokane, temperatures will trend downward throughout the coming week after Saturday's relatively mild conditions, when afternoon highs are expected to reach the mid-40s to mid-50s across the region.

Spokane is forecast to reach 50 degrees Saturday, Nov. 14, before cooling to 47 Sunday and 44 Monday.

By Tuesday, Nov. 17, the city's afternoon high is expected to reach just 41 degrees, followed by another 41-degree high Wednesday.

Temperatures could drop further to 39 degrees Thursday and Friday, with overnight lows near 31 degrees.

Other eastern Washington communities are expected to experience even colder mornings.

Moses Lake could see lows fall to 26 degrees Tuesday and 24 degrees Friday, while Pullman is forecast to drop to 28 degrees Friday.

Republic faces some of the coldest temperatures in the forecast, with overnight lows reaching 24 degrees Tuesday, 23 degrees Wednesday and Thursday, and 21 degrees Friday.

Across northern Idaho, Coeur d'Alene is expected to see highs fall from 50 degrees Saturday to around 40 degrees Thursday.

Sandpoint could experience overnight lows near 28 degrees Wednesday and Friday.

The colder conditions may increase the risk of frost and freezing temperatures, particularly during the early morning hours.

Residents should consider protecting sensitive outdoor plants and preparing for colder morning commutes.

The supplied forecast does not indicate whether snow or winter weather advisories are expected during this period.

Updated forecasts are available through the National Weather Service at weather.gov/otx.