Photo: Country Herald

Hanover, VA – A driver was found dead inside a severely burned SUV following a fiery single-vehicle crash in Hanover County early Saturday morning, Nov. 14. Authorities say the vehicle struck a tree before becoming engulfed in flames, leaving investigators unable to immediately identify the driver or determine the vehicle's make and model.

According to a media release issued Saturday by the Hanover County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at approximately 5:40 a.m. to the 9300 block of Hickory Hill Road following reports of a single-vehicle collision.

The preliminary investigation indicates that an unidentified SUV was traveling westbound along Hickory Hill Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the vehicle engulfed in flames.

Investigators described the damage as catastrophic, reporting that the extent of the destruction prevented deputies from identifying the vehicle's make or model.

During their examination of the wreckage, authorities discovered the remains of a single occupant in the driver's seat.

The driver had not been identified as of the Sheriff's Office's Saturday media release.

Officials have not released information regarding the driver's age, gender or possible contributing factors in the crash.

The Sheriff's Office also has not indicated whether speed, impairment or roadway conditions played a role.

The fatal collision remains under investigation, and authorities are requesting assistance from anyone who may have information about the incident.

Residents with information are encouraged to contact the Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 804-365-6110.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or through the P3 Tips mobile application.

The Sheriff's Office has not announced when additional details or identification information may become available.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or observed suspicious circumstances near Hickory Hill Road early Saturday morning is encouraged to contact investigators.