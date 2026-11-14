Photo: Country Herald

Peoria, IL – A credible bomb threat at a central Illinois ethanol plant has triggered mandatory evacuations, bridge closures and a federal emergency response extending into Saturday, Nov. 14, as officials warn the facility has not been declared safe despite a threatening package being disarmed Friday night.

According to Peoria officials, the emergency began Friday at the BioUrja Renewables ethanol plant on Southwest Washington Street, formerly operated by ADM.

During a late-Friday briefing, Peoria Mayor Rita Ali emphasized the seriousness of the threat.

“It is real. This is a real thing,” Ali said. “We know that it is a real threat. We know it is a bomb.”

U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen urged residents to follow evacuation orders, warning that officials “can’t guarantee the safety of the city of Peoria right now.”

The FBI, Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Coast Guard, Illinois State Police and local emergency responders joined the operation.

The Package Found A suspicious, threatening package was discovered and disarmed at approximately 9:12 p.m. Friday. However, officials warned that neutralizing the package did not mean the surrounding facility had been rendered safe.

During a late-Friday briefing, authorities emphasized that the industrial complex is extensive and had not been fully cleared.

Officials maintained that the threat remained credible and said the potential blast radius had been verified by multiple responding agencies.

Mandatory evacuations affecting portions of Peoria and East Peoria were expected to remain in effect throughout Saturday, according to officials, until authorities determined the area was safe.

Unverified Reports Circulate Meanwhile, screenshots circulating among local residents allege that multiple explosive devices were discovered and that the evacuation perimeter could expand.

Those claims remain unsubstantiated, and officials have not confirmed the alleged number of devices or a five-mile evacuation zone.

Residents were directed to seek shelter at Manual High School in Peoria or EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

Authorities continue urging residents to respect evacuation boundaries and await official clearance before returning.