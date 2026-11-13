Photo: Country Herald

Pueblo, CO – Snow-covered mountain roads and rain-soaked highways could greet weekend travelers as a storm system moves into southern Colorado. Up to 7 inches of snow could accumulate across the Southwest Mountains Saturday, while rain spreads across the southeastern plains.

Drivers heading toward the San Juan Mountains face the greatest potential for winter travel disruptions.

According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, mountain snow begins Friday night and continues through Saturday evening.

The agency's November 13 update highlights snowfall totals of 3–7 inches across portions of the Southwest Mountains, with the heaviest accumulation expected Saturday morning.

Friday Night: Snow Begins in Higher Elevations

Snow levels will fluctuate between approximately 7,000 and 8,500 feet as moisture spreads across southern Colorado.

Higher mountain elevations face accumulating snow, while lower elevations generally experience rain.

Roads crossing elevated terrain could become snow-covered or slippery as temperatures cool.

The National Weather Service specifically highlights possible minor travel impacts, especially across the eastern San Juan Mountains.

Travelers should check road conditions before heading into mountain passes.

Saturday: Heaviest Snow Arrives During Morning Hours

Saturday morning brings the greatest potential for accumulating mountain snow.

Forecast totals reach 3–7 inches in favored Southwest Mountain locations.

However, those amounts do not apply to Pueblo or Colorado Springs.

Across the southeastern plains, precipitation should fall primarily as rain Saturday and Saturday night.

The difference in elevation will play a major role in determining precipitation type.

Mountain travelers may encounter snow while lower-elevation communities experience wet pavement.

Saturday Night Into Sunday: Rain Could Change to Snow

The storm introduces another concern across the Palmer Divide and Raton Mesa.

Rain could briefly mix with or change to snow Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service expects little to no accumulation in these areas.

Still, changing precipitation could reduce visibility and create isolated slick spots, particularly along elevated roadways.

Drivers traveling Interstate 25 near Monument Hill or Raton Pass should monitor conditions.

Sunday: Storm Moves Away

The system is expected to move out Sunday morning, ending the main precipitation threat.

Travel conditions should gradually improve as precipitation diminishes.

However, lingering moisture and colder temperatures could require additional caution in higher elevations.

No specific tornado threat is identified in the supplied National Weather Service update.

Southern Colorado Weather Timeline

Friday, Nov. 13: Mountain snow develops late, with snow levels near 7,000–8,500 feet.

Mountain snow develops late, with snow levels near 7,000–8,500 feet. Saturday, Nov. 14: Heaviest Southwest Mountain snow during the morning. Accumulations of 3–7 inches possible.

Heaviest Southwest Mountain snow during the morning. Accumulations of 3–7 inches possible. Sunday, Nov. 15: Brief rain-and-snow mix possible early near Palmer Divide and Raton Mesa. Little to no accumulation expected.

Brief rain-and-snow mix possible early near Palmer Divide and Raton Mesa. Little to no accumulation expected. Monday, Nov. 16: No specific conditions provided in this storm update.

No specific conditions provided in this storm update. Tuesday, Nov. 17: No specific conditions provided in this storm update.

The greatest concern remains mountain travel Saturday morning, rather than widespread snowfall across the plains.

For current road conditions, visit COtrip.org. Updated weather information is available at weather.gov/pub.

Traveling through southern Colorado this weekend? Are you seeing snow in the mountains or rain along Interstate 25? Share your conditions below.