Photo: Country Herald

Denver, CO – Sunshine and mild afternoon air will give way to chilly mornings, patchy fog and a brief rain chance across Denver. Temperatures could swing 30 degrees between Friday's afternoon high and Saturday night's low, creating a distinctly November feel.

The biggest changes arrive Saturday, but another near-freezing morning follows Sunday night.

According to the National Weather Service Denver/Boulder office, temperatures will reach approximately 65 degrees Friday before dropping near 38 degrees Friday night.

Saturday brings cooler weather, patchy morning fog and a slight chance of afternoon rain.

Friday: Warm Afternoon Before Temperatures Drop

Denver enjoys partly sunny skies Friday, with temperatures climbing near 65 degrees.

Light winds become northeasterly around 5 mph during the afternoon.

However, temperatures fall sharply after sunset.

Friday night brings lows near 38 degrees, with patchy fog developing after midnight.

Drivers should watch for reduced visibility heading into Saturday morning.

Saturday: Fog, Cooler Temperatures and Rain Chances

Saturday begins with patchy fog before 10 a.m.

Temperatures reach only 55 degrees, approximately 10 degrees cooler than Friday.

A 20% chance of rain develops after noon.

Northeast winds increase to around 6 mph during the afternoon.

Saturday night brings another 20% rain chance before 11 p.m.

Temperatures then fall near 35 degrees, approaching the freezing mark.

Although widespread icy roads are not predicted, motorists should remain cautious where moisture lingers in colder locations.

Sunday: Sunshine Returns, But Nights Turn Colder

Sunday offers a welcome improvement, with sunny skies and temperatures near 56 degrees.

Light winds continue, making afternoon conditions relatively comfortable.

However, Sunday night temperatures fall near 33 degrees.

That is just one degree above freezing.

Sensitive outdoor plants may need protection in colder neighborhoods, especially where temperatures briefly dip below the official city forecast.

Monday: Temperatures Rebound

Monday brings another sunny afternoon, with highs reaching approximately 62 degrees.

The warmer conditions provide a break from the weekend chill.

Monday night remains partly cloudy, with temperatures falling near 36 degrees.

Tuesday: Mild Weather Continues

Tuesday looks mostly sunny, with afternoon highs near 63 degrees.

Temperatures fall near 37 degrees Tuesday night.

Looking farther ahead, Wednesday introduces a slight chance of showers, with highs near 57 degrees.

No measurable snow or specific tornado threat is indicated in Denver's supplied five-day outlook.

Denver Five-Day Weather Outlook

Friday, Nov. 13: High 65°F. Partly sunny. Low 38°F. Patchy fog developing late.

High 65°F. Partly sunny. Low 38°F. Patchy fog developing late. Saturday, Nov. 14: High 55°F. Morning fog and 20% afternoon rain chance. Low 35°F.

High 55°F. Morning fog and 20% afternoon rain chance. Low 35°F. Sunday, Nov. 15: High 56°F. Sunny. Low 33°F.

High 56°F. Sunny. Low 33°F. Monday, Nov. 16: High 62°F. Sunny. Low 36°F.

High 62°F. Sunny. Low 36°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: High 63°F. Mostly sunny. Low 37°F.

The main concern is Denver's sharp temperature swings, especially during early morning travel.

Keep a warmer jacket nearby and watch for patchy fog Saturday.

How cold is it getting in your Denver neighborhood? Are you noticing fog or slick spots on local roads? Share your conditions below.