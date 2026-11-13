Photo: Country Herald

Salt Lake City, UT – Rain-soaked streets could give way to colder mornings and eventually snowflakes as November weather takes a wintry turn. Salt Lake City faces a 100% chance of rain Saturday before another storm brings rain and possible snow Tuesday night.

The developing pattern could create changing travel conditions across the Salt Lake Valley and nearby mountain routes.

According to the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City, temperatures will reach approximately 62 degrees Friday before rain arrives later in the day.

By Saturday, temperatures fall into the upper 40s, with widespread rain expected.

Friday: Mild Weather Before Rain Arrives

Friday begins with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures climbing near 62 degrees.

East-southeast winds remain relatively light at 6–8 mph.

However, conditions change Friday evening as rain spreads into the Salt Lake Valley.

The National Weather Service places Friday night's precipitation chance at 90%.

Temperatures fall near 42 degrees, keeping precipitation in the form of rain across the city.

Drivers should prepare for wet pavement and reduced visibility during heavier showers.

Saturday: 100% Rain Chance, Temperatures Drop

Saturday brings the most widespread rainfall of the weekend.

Precipitation chances reach 100%, with temperatures struggling to reach 49 degrees.

That represents a 13-degree drop from Friday's afternoon high.

Rainfall amounts between one-tenth and one-quarter inch are possible.

Rain becomes less widespread during the afternoon, with precipitation chances decreasing toward 70%.

Saturday night turns partly cloudy, with temperatures falling near 34 degrees.

That is only two degrees above freezing.

Although widespread icing is not predicted, colder locations could experience slick spots if lingering moisture freezes.

Sunday and Monday: Sunshine Returns Briefly

Sunday brings a welcome break, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 55 degrees.

Temperatures fall near 37 degrees Sunday night.

Monday continues the improving trend, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching 58 degrees.

However, the break may be short-lived.

A slight chance of rain develops after 11 p.m. Monday.

Tuesday Through Thursday: Rain and Snow Enter the Picture

Tuesday brings another round of rain, with highs near 50 degrees.

Temperatures fall near 34 degrees Tuesday night, when rain could begin mixing with snow.

Wednesday brings another chance of rain and snow, with highs near 46 degrees.

By Thursday, rain and snow become likely as temperatures reach only 44 degrees.

The National Weather Service has not specified snowfall accumulation for Salt Lake City in the supplied outlook.

No specific tornado threat is indicated.

Salt Lake City Five-Day Weather Outlook

Friday, Nov. 13: High 62°F. Mostly cloudy. Rain develops later, 90% chance Friday night. Low 42°F.

High 62°F. Mostly cloudy. Rain develops later, 90% chance Friday night. Low 42°F. Saturday, Nov. 14: High 49°F. Rain, 100% chance. Low 34°F.

High 49°F. Rain, 100% chance. Low 34°F. Sunday, Nov. 15: High 55°F. Mostly sunny. Low 37°F.

High 55°F. Mostly sunny. Low 37°F. Monday, Nov. 16: High 58°F. Mostly sunny. Slight late-night rain chance. Low 39°F.

High 58°F. Mostly sunny. Slight late-night rain chance. Low 39°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: High 50°F. Rain. Low 34°F, with rain and snow possible Tuesday night.

Extended Outlook: Wednesday, Nov. 18, brings a rain-and-snow chance with highs near 46 degrees. Thursday, Nov. 19, brings rain and snow likely, with highs near 44 degrees.

Drivers should monitor conditions along Interstate 15, Interstate 80 and mountain routes as temperatures cool.

The biggest concern is the transition from widespread weekend rain to possible wintry precipitation next week.

Are you ready for snow around Salt Lake City, or hoping the warmer weather lasts? Share what conditions look like in your neighborhood.