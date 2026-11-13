Photo: Country Herald

Pendleton, OR – Thick fog blankets stretches of eastern Oregon this morning, while powerful winds threaten to make travel increasingly difficult. Gusts reaching 50 mph could sweep through the Blue Mountain foothills before a wetter, colder pattern develops this weekend.

Drivers along Interstate 84 face particular concerns as visibility changes rapidly and winds strengthen.

According to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, a Wind Advisory remains in effect Friday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. PST. Southeast winds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts reaching 50 mph, are expected near the Blue Mountains.

A Dense Fog Advisory expired at 9 a.m., but motorists should remain alert for lingering visibility problems.

Earlier observations showed visibility near one-quarter mile or less around Interstate 84, Cabbage Hill and Highway 12.

The advisories cover portions of northeastern Oregon and southeastern Washington, including Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Athena, Dayton, Walla Walla and Waitsburg.

Friday: Strong Winds, Then Showers

Pendleton could reach 69 degrees Friday, offering a relatively mild afternoon despite increasing winds.

Showers become possible after 4 p.m., with precipitation chances reaching 30%.

Strong gusts could blow unsecured objects around, damage tree limbs and cause isolated power outages.

High-profile vehicles face additional risks on exposed highways.

Saturday: Brief Sunshine Before Wetter Weather

Saturday offers a temporary break, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching 62 degrees.

Southwest winds could gust near 22 mph.

However, the break may not last.

The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center is tracking a Pacific storm system bringing widespread precipitation across the western United States.

Showers become increasingly likely Saturday night, with a 60% precipitation chance.

Sunday Through Tuesday: Rain Returns, Temperatures Fall

Sunday brings an 80% chance of showers and highs near 57 degrees.

Rain chances increase to 90% Sunday night as temperatures fall toward 36 degrees.

Monday remains cooler, reaching approximately 53 degrees, with a 30% chance of morning showers.

By Tuesday, temperatures reach only 51 degrees before dropping near 30 degrees Tuesday night.

That colder air raises concerns about slick pavement where lingering moisture freezes. However, widespread icing is not specifically predicted.

No measurable snowfall or tornado threat is indicated in Pendleton's supplied five-day outlook.

Five-Day Pendleton Weather Outlook

Friday, Nov. 13: High 69°F. Wind gusts up to 50 mph in advisory areas. Showers possible late.

High 69°F. Wind gusts up to 50 mph in advisory areas. Showers possible late. Saturday, Nov. 14: High 62°F. Mostly sunny. Showers likely Saturday night.

High 62°F. Mostly sunny. Showers likely Saturday night. Sunday, Nov. 15: High 57°F. Showers, 80% chance. Low 36°F.

High 57°F. Showers, 80% chance. Low 36°F. Monday, Nov. 16: High 53°F. Morning shower chance of 30%. Low 30°F.

High 53°F. Morning shower chance of 30%. Low 30°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: High 51°F. Mostly sunny. Low near 30°F.

Drivers should monitor changing conditions, particularly along I-84 and exposed Blue Mountain routes.

Traveling through eastern Oregon or southeastern Washington this weekend? What conditions are you seeing in your area?