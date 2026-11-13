Photo: Country Herald

Phoenix, AZ – Darkening skies and scattered showers could interrupt Friday plans across the Valley before sunshine returns for the weekend. But the bigger weather change arrives Tuesday, when an 80% rain chance and possible thunderstorms threaten another round of wet roads.

Temperatures could also drop eight degrees between Monday and Tuesday, bringing a noticeable shift to the desert.

According to the National Weather Service in Phoenix, showers become likely Friday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., with a 60% precipitation chance.

The changing pattern follows a broader Pacific storm system affecting the western United States.

Friday: Showers Develop Across Phoenix

Friday brings increasing clouds and temperatures reaching approximately 77 degrees.

Showers become more likely around midday and continue into the afternoon.

Rainfall totals generally remain below one-tenth of an inch, although localized showers could produce wetter conditions.

East winds of 5–10 mph gradually shift southeast during the afternoon.

Drivers along Interstate 10, Interstate 17 and Loop 202 should prepare for slippery pavement during passing showers.

Friday evening brings a 30% chance of additional showers before 8 p.m.

Temperatures fall near 57 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday: Sunshine Returns

Saturday offers a welcome break from unsettled weather.

Partly sunny skies return, with highs near 73 degrees and light winds.

Saturday night turns mostly clear, with temperatures dropping near 54 degrees.

Sunday brings sunshine and temperatures near 75 degrees.

Clear skies continue Sunday night, with lows around 55 degrees.

Outdoor plans should benefit from the calmer conditions before another weather system approaches.

Monday: Warmest Day Before Another Storm Chance

Monday becomes the warmest day in the five-day outlook.

Temperatures climb near 79 degrees under sunny skies.

However, the dry stretch begins changing Monday night.

The National Weather Service introduces a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 p.m.

Temperatures remain relatively mild, with lows near 58 degrees.

Tuesday: 80% Rain Chance and Thunderstorms

Tuesday brings the most significant precipitation chance of the five-day period.

Showers and possible thunderstorms are expected, with precipitation chances reaching 80%.

High temperatures fall to approximately 71 degrees, eight degrees cooler than Monday.

Rainfall between one-quarter and one-half inch is possible.

Southwest winds near 10 mph could gust to 20 mph.

Thunderstorms could briefly reduce visibility and create localized roadway ponding.

No specific tornado threat, snowfall or freezing conditions are indicated in the supplied Phoenix outlook.

Phoenix Five-Day Weather Outlook

Friday, Nov. 13: High 77°F. Showers likely, 60% chance. Low 57°F.

High 77°F. Showers likely, 60% chance. Low 57°F. Saturday, Nov. 14: High 73°F. Partly sunny. Low 54°F.

High 73°F. Partly sunny. Low 54°F. Sunday, Nov. 15: High 75°F. Sunny. Low 55°F.

High 75°F. Sunny. Low 55°F. Monday, Nov. 16: High 79°F. Sunny, then 40% thunderstorm chance late. Low 58°F.

High 79°F. Sunny, then 40% thunderstorm chance late. Low 58°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: High 71°F. Showers and possible thunderstorms, 80% chance. Low 53°F.

Looking farther ahead, Wednesday turns sunny with highs near 69 degrees, followed by mostly sunny skies Thursday near 70 degrees.

For now, the key concern is Tuesday's return of widespread rain chances following several pleasant November afternoons.

Are you seeing rain around Phoenix today, or preparing for Tuesday's storm chances? Share conditions in your neighborhood.