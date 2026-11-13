Photo: Country Herald

Los Angeles, CA – Rain-slicked freeways, gray skies and scattered downpours are shaping a soggy Friday across Los Angeles. A 90% chance of precipitation threatens morning travel before a brief weekend warmup gives way to another round of rain Monday.

And the changing weather pattern could keep Southern California residents reaching for umbrellas well into next week.

According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard office, showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible Friday, with temperatures reaching approximately 72 degrees in East Los Angeles.

Rain chances remain elevated through the afternoon and evening, although the forecast calls for a gradual decrease before another period of rain develops.

Friday: 90% Rain Chance Creates Travel Concerns

Friday brings a 90% chance of precipitation, with showers and possible thunderstorms before 10 a.m.

A slight chance of showers continues through the afternoon before rain becomes likely after 4 p.m.

New rainfall amounts generally remain below one-tenth of an inch during the day, excluding possible thunderstorms.

Temperatures climb near 72 degrees, while winds remain relatively light at 5–10 mph.

Drivers along Interstate 5, Interstate 10 and U.S. Highway 101 should allow additional travel time during heavier showers.

Wet pavement can increase stopping distances, especially during sudden downpours.

Friday night brings another 90% chance of rain, with temperatures dropping near 57 degrees.

Saturday: Sunshine Returns, Temperatures Rebound

Saturday offers a noticeable improvement.

Sunny skies return, with afternoon temperatures reaching approximately 72 degrees.

Light winds and dry conditions should provide a welcome break for outdoor plans.

Saturday night remains mostly clear, with temperatures falling near 55 degrees.

Sunday: Warm Weather Before Another Change

Sunday continues the pleasant stretch, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 73 degrees.

However, meteorologists are tracking another opportunity for precipitation heading into Monday.

A slight chance of showers develops after 4 p.m. Sunday, with rain chances near 10%.

Monday: Rain Returns to Los Angeles

Monday brings another shift as rain becomes likely after 10 a.m.

Temperatures cool to approximately 68 degrees.

Commuters should prepare for wet roads and changing visibility, particularly during heavier showers.

By Tuesday, sunshine returns with highs near 67 degrees.

No freezing temperatures, snowfall or specific tornado threat is indicated in the supplied East Los Angeles outlook.

Los Angeles Five-Day Weather Outlook

Friday, Nov. 13: High 72°F. Rain chance 90%. Isolated thunderstorms possible early. Low 57°F.

High 72°F. Rain chance 90%. Isolated thunderstorms possible early. Low 57°F. Saturday, Nov. 14: High 72°F. Sunny and dry. Low 55°F.

High 72°F. Sunny and dry. Low 55°F. Sunday, Nov. 15: High 73°F. Mostly sunny. Slight evening shower chance. Low 56°F.

High 73°F. Mostly sunny. Slight evening shower chance. Low 56°F. Monday, Nov. 16: High 68°F. Rain likely after 10 a.m. Low 51°F.

High 68°F. Rain likely after 10 a.m. Low 51°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: High 67°F. Sunny. Low 47°F.

Looking farther ahead, Wednesday remains sunny near 67 degrees before another rain chance develops Wednesday night.

The biggest takeaway: Friday's wet weather is only the beginning of a changing November pattern.

Are you seeing heavy rain or slick roads around Los Angeles today? Tell us what conditions look like in your neighborhood.