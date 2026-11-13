Photo: Country Herald

Seattle, WA – Gray skies, rising coastal water and another approaching Pacific storm are setting up a wet stretch across western Washington. Seattle faces coastal flooding concerns Friday before rain chances climb to 90% Saturday night and 100% Sunday.

For drivers, waterfront businesses and weekend travelers, the biggest weather changes are still ahead.

According to the National Weather Service in Seattle, a Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect Friday from 8 a.m. until noon PST.

The advisory highlights elevated coastal water levels that could affect vulnerable low-lying shoreline areas.

Meanwhile, forecasters are tracking additional Pacific moisture expected to bring widespread rainfall into the weekend.

Friday: Coastal Flooding and Afternoon Rain

Seattle begins Friday with cloudy skies before rain becomes more widespread after 1 p.m.

The chance of precipitation reaches 80%, with temperatures climbing near 59 degrees.

Southwest winds remain relatively light around 7 mph.

Rainfall amounts are expected to remain below one-tenth of an inch during the day.

However, elevated coastal water levels could create localized flooding concerns near vulnerable waterfront locations.

Drivers should avoid flooded streets and monitor changing conditions around shoreline routes.

Saturday: Rain Chances Increase Toward Evening

Saturday brings mostly cloudy skies and temperatures near 57 degrees.

A slight chance of morning rain increases to 50% during the afternoon.

Conditions become considerably wetter Saturday night.

Rain chances jump to 90%, with precipitation amounts between one-tenth and one-quarter inch possible.

Southeast winds increase to 8–14 mph, with gusts reaching 22 mph.

Sunday: 100% Rain Chance Across Seattle

Sunday becomes the wettest-looking day in the five-day outlook.

The National Weather Service places precipitation chances at 100%, with temperatures reaching only 54 degrees.

Another one-tenth to one-quarter inch of rain is possible.

The combination of persistent rain and wet pavement could slow travel along Interstate 5, Interstate 90 and major Seattle streets.

The Weather Prediction Center also highlights localized flooding concerns across northwestern Washington Saturday.

That broader regional risk does not mean flooding is certain in downtown Seattle.

Monday and Tuesday: Cooler, Unsettled Weather Continues

Monday brings additional rain, mainly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Temperatures reach approximately 52 degrees before falling near 44 degrees Monday night.

Tuesday offers a partial improvement, with partly sunny skies and highs near 52 degrees.

A slight chance of afternoon rain remains.

No snow, freezing temperatures or specific tornado threat is indicated for downtown Seattle in this outlook.

Seattle Five-Day Weather Outlook

Friday, Nov. 13: High 59°F. Rain chance 80%. Coastal Flood Advisory through noon.

High 59°F. Rain chance 80%. Coastal Flood Advisory through noon. Saturday, Nov. 14: High 57°F. Rain chance 50%, increasing to 90% Saturday night. Gusts near 22 mph.

High 57°F. Rain chance 50%, increasing to 90% Saturday night. Gusts near 22 mph. Sunday, Nov. 15: High 54°F. Rain chance 100%. Low 45°F.

High 54°F. Rain chance 100%. Low 45°F. Monday, Nov. 16: High 52°F. Rain likely during the day. Low 44°F.

High 52°F. Rain likely during the day. Low 44°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: High 52°F. Partly sunny with a slight chance of afternoon rain. Low 43°F.

Looking ahead, Wednesday remains unsettled, with another chance of rain and highs near 50 degrees.

The main concern is the repeated rainfall, particularly as the weekend storm system moves through western Washington.

Are you seeing rising water, heavy rain or flooded roads around Seattle? Share what conditions look like in your neighborhood.