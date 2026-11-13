Photo: Country Herald

Jackson, KY – Cold rain, misty mountain roads and the possibility of November snow are drawing attention across eastern Kentucky. Temperatures will soon tumble into the 20s before a significant warmup arrives next week.

The biggest concern involves higher elevations near the Virginia border, where minor snow accumulations could develop.

According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, a Hazardous Weather Outlook issued Friday, November 13, highlights possible snow later today through tonight.

Snow accumulation is primarily expected above 2,500 feet near the Kentucky-Virginia border.

For Jackson and surrounding Breathitt County communities, rain remains the primary precipitation concern.

Friday Rain Increases as Mountain Snow Threat Develops Rain chances increase through the afternoon, reaching approximately 70% after 3 p.m.

Temperatures should climb toward 48 degrees, keeping lower elevations warm enough for rain.

Forecasters expect rainfall totals between one-tenth and one-quarter inch.

Earlier observations at Jackson's Carroll Airport showed temperatures near 39 degrees under overcast skies.

Rain remains likely into the evening, with a 60% precipitation chance before conditions gradually improve.

Temperatures fall toward 32 degrees by Saturday morning.

Drivers traveling mountain roads should remain alert for changing conditions at higher elevations.

Snow-covered roads are not expected throughout Jackson, but elevation differences could produce sharply different conditions.

Weekend Brings Sunshine, Then Freezing Temperatures Saturday, November 14, offers improving weather, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 47 degrees.

Saturday night temperatures fall toward 31 degrees.

Sunday brings partly sunny skies and highs near 50 degrees, followed by another chilly night near 29.

The coldest temperatures arrive early next week.

Monday reaches approximately 53 degrees before temperatures drop toward 28 degrees.

Tuesday brings sunshine and highs near 59 degrees, but temperatures could fall to 26 degrees Tuesday night.

That 26-degree low creates another concern for exposed pipes, outdoor plants and frost-sensitive vegetation.

Residents should prepare for repeated freezing mornings, particularly in sheltered valleys.

Wednesday Warmup Could Push Temperatures Into the 60s By Wednesday, November 18, temperatures climb toward 64 degrees under sunny skies.

That represents a substantial turnaround from Tuesday night's projected 26-degree low.

Thursday could become even warmer, with highs approaching 68 degrees.

For now, the National Weather Service indicates no additional hazardous weather is expected Saturday through Thursday.