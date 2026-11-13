Photo: Country Herald

Memphis, TN – Frosty windshields, crisp November air and another near-freezing night are putting winter preparations back on the radar across the Mid-South. However, a noticeable temperature turnaround is developing, with Memphis potentially reaching the mid-60s by next week.

The immediate concern comes Friday night, when temperatures are expected to fall toward 32 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service in Memphis, sunny skies will help temperatures recover to approximately 52 degrees Friday, November 13.

Earlier observations at Memphis International Airport showed temperatures near 41 degrees, with a wind chill around 36 degrees.

Areas of frost were also included in the morning outlook.

Friday Night Brings Another Brush With Freezing Temperatures Clear skies and light northerly winds will allow temperatures to fall toward the freezing mark Friday night.

The projected low of 32 degrees could support additional frost formation, particularly in sheltered locations.

Residents with sensitive outdoor plants should consider protective coverings before temperatures drop.

Drivers heading out early Saturday should also allow time to clear frost from windshields.

However, widespread icy road conditions are not predicted.

With no precipitation expected, the primary concern involves frost rather than freezing rain or snow.

Saturday and Sunday: A Gradual Weekend Warmup Saturday, November 14, brings increasing clouds and afternoon temperatures near 52 degrees.

Northeast winds around 5 mph should keep conditions relatively calm.

Saturday night temperatures fall toward 33 degrees, remaining just above freezing in the official outlook.

Sunday brings mostly sunny skies and highs near 55 degrees.

For families planning outdoor activities, Sunday afternoon offers a more comfortable window than the colder morning hours.

Sunday night temperatures remain milder, falling toward 37 degrees.

The gradual improvement marks the beginning of a warmer pattern across Shelby County and neighboring communities in northern Mississippi.

Monday Through Wednesday: Temperatures Climb Into the 60s Monday, November 16, brings mostly sunny skies and highs near 56 degrees.

Temperatures fall toward 35 degrees Monday night, keeping early mornings chilly.

Tuesday brings a more noticeable change.

Sunshine pushes afternoon temperatures toward 61 degrees, followed by a clear night near 37 degrees.

By Wednesday, November 18, highs could reach 64 degrees.

That represents a 12-degree increase from Friday's projected high and a 32-degree difference from Friday night's low.

The warmer afternoons should provide more comfortable conditions for outdoor work, shopping and travel.

What About Snow, Severe Storms or Tornadoes? The National Weather Service's broader discussion highlights snow around the Great Lakes and thunderstorms across parts of the Southwest.

Those hazards are not currently projected for Memphis in the supplied local outlook.

For now, sunshine and improving temperatures remain the dominant weather story.