Photo: Country Herald

Duluth, MN – A biting November chill is gripping the western Lake Superior shoreline, but a noticeable temperature turnaround is approaching.

Temperatures near 25 degrees early Saturday will give way to highs around 50 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday.

The change could bring welcome relief for residents tired of freezing mornings, although gusty winds will accompany the warmer weather.

According to the National Weather Service in Duluth, temperatures were near 30 degrees early Friday, with wind chills around 22 degrees.

The agency's Hazardous Weather Outlook also highlights lingering lake-effect snow across portions of northern Wisconsin.

Lake-Effect Snow Continues Nearby Light lake-effect snow remains possible Friday across Ashland and Iron counties in Wisconsin.

Additional accumulations ranging from a dusting to one inch are expected, particularly across higher terrain.

While these areas could experience localized slippery roads, Duluth's immediate outlook remains mostly dry.

Motorists traveling east toward northern Wisconsin should remain alert for changing road conditions.

Lake-effect snow can produce localized visibility reductions, even when nearby communities experience clear skies.

For Duluth itself, mostly sunny conditions should bring temperatures near 37 degrees Friday afternoon.

Saturday Brings a 25-Degree Morning The next notable change arrives early Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to fall toward 25 degrees, making it one of the coldest periods in the supplied outlook.

Residents heading outdoors should prepare for freezing conditions, particularly during early travel.

Saturday afternoon brings sunshine and highs near 41 degrees.

Sunday continues the warming trend, with temperatures reaching approximately 44 degrees.

The relatively calm weekend provides an opportunity for outdoor activities, although mornings remain cold.

Monday Brings Warmer Temperatures and Stronger Winds By Monday, November 16, afternoon temperatures could climb to 48 degrees.

However, southwest winds of 10-15 mph may gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday brings another increase, with highs near 50 degrees and southwest gusts potentially reaching 25 mph.

Drivers of high-profile vehicles should remain aware of stronger crosswinds on exposed roadways.

Wednesday could reach 51 degrees, extending the warming trend.

No widespread hazardous weather is expected through Thursday, according to the supplied NWS outlook.